Woman charged over death of Ōrewa man Joseph Hart 'menaced' outside courtroom

A woman accused of reckless driving causing the death of Ōrewa man Joseph Hart was “menaced” by members of the public ahead of her first court appearance in Auckland, her lawyer says.

Hart, 41, died in hospital after an incident involving a vehicle at the Victor Eaves Park car park in Ōrewa on January 7, 2023.

On June 8, five months after Hart died, a woman, 44, was arrested and charged with reckless driving causing death.

Her lawyer, Roderick Mulgan, entered a not guilty plea on her behalf before Judge Clare Bennett at North Shore District Court on Thursday.

The woman was escorted into the courtroom by three security officers after she was accosted and “menaced” by members of the public in the corridor.

“Feelings are running high,” Mulgan said.

“It really is that nasty.”

Judge Bennett said the behaviour was inappropriate.

Defendants were obliged to appear in court and should not be subject to abuse and threats, she added.

“The behaviour of those members or member of the public was such that our court security has had to intervene to ensure the safety of this woman.”

Bennett said enquiries would be made into the incident.

Mulgan sought name suppression for his client, who had been subject to abuse on social media.

“She has genuine fears for her safety and the safety of her children.”

Judge Bennett said members of the public had acted “wholly irresponsibly” by naming the woman before she had the opportunity to apply for name suppression in court.

The woman was granted name suppression until her next court appearance in August.