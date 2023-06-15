Malaysian visitors charged after allegedly smuggling nearly 500,000 cigarettes into NZ

Nearly 500,000 cigarettes were smuggled into New Zealand.

Three Malaysian nationals have been arrested for allegedly smuggling nearly 500,000 cigarettes into New Zealand and evading about $675,000 in taxes.

Two men and one woman face a raft of charges including defrauding Customs’ revenue, importing prohibited goods and making false entries. They are due to appear in the North Shore District Court on Thursday.

Investigations began after a New Zealand company found out their address was being used on import documents.

Customs were able to link this to the group of Malaysian nationals who had arrived in the country as visitors a few weeks earlier.

The men had falsified import documents by using the names of legitimate companies and then directing the tobacco shipments to a residential address and storage unit in Auckland, Customs said.

Chief Customs Officer Nigel Barnes said tobacco seizures and arrests have been ramped up over recent years.

Customs/Supplied Customs began investigations into three Malaysian nationals.

“Illicit tobacco is not a victimless crime. It takes money out of our communities and puts it into the pockets of criminals. As this case shows, we are on to them, and will take every step to ensure they face the consequences,” Barnes said.

“We urge anyone who knows of someone or suspects someone who is dealing in the illegal tobacco trade to contact Customs via Border Protect, [on] our 24-hour confidential hotline.”

Those with information can go to www.borderprotect.govt.nz/report; call Customs on 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768), or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.