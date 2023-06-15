'Year's worth of meth' seized in Canadian maple syrup bottles

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams says it was “the biggest meth seizure in New Zealand by over 100 kilos”.

Millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine has been seized hidden in maple syrup bottles from Canada.

New Zealand, Australian and Canadian authorities worked together to uncover the importation scheme.

In January, a shipment of maple syrup from Canada was intercepted and found to be concealing three quarters of a tonne of methamphetamine.

It was part of a wider shipment of the drug bound for the Australasian market with New Zealand police working alongside Customs on the interception of 713 kilograms of meth. Across New Zealand, Australia and Canada seven tonnes of meth was intercepted.

“It's almost a year’s supply of meth based on wastewater data from March this year,” he told a media conference.

He said that meant there was $800 million of social harm prevented.

Dubbed Operation Regis, police confirmed five men aged between 22 and 45 were arrested at a rural property near Auckland’s Helensville in February when they took possession of the drugs.

A sixth man, aged 28, was also arrested when he tried to take possession of the remainder of the drugs.

The men are due to reappear in the North Shore and Auckland District Courts in the coming months.

NZPOLICE/Supplied Meth was found inside maple syrup bottles being imported from Canada to New Zealand.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said this interception was the largest New Zealand had seen at its border.

“The international drug trade and organised crime groups are creating havoc around the globe, and our best opportunity to disrupt, intercept, and keep our communities safe, is to work collaboratively with other agencies, and other nations,” Coster said.

“Had this shipment been distributed across New Zealand it would have caused immense harm to the vulnerable communities these criminal groups were preying upon.”

NZPOLICE/Supplied These maple syrup bottles were used as a way to conceal methamphetamine.

New Zealand Customs Controller Christine Stevenson said Customs was increasingly seeing international organised crime groups undertaking large-scale drug smuggling attempts to try and breach New Zealand’s border.

“It points to the determination of these criminals to peddle their harm in our communities for their own personal wealth and at the expense of our communities,” Stevenson said.

NZPOLICE/Supplied Bags of meth seized from the maple syrup shipment.

“Our message is we’re aware of what they are doing, how they are doing it, and we will use the combined resources here in New Zealand and around the world to stop them.”

In Australia, an international investigation was launched after the Canada Border Services Agency identified a suspicious shipment that contained 18 pallets of canola oil destined for Melbourne.

Three tonnes of meth was discovered, which led to a number of arrests in Melbourne, alleged to be responsible for multiple drug import attempts bound for Melbourne, including the shipment halted at the New Zealand border.