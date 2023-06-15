Desert Rd homicide: Henchman 'knew too much' after helping bury Ricky Wang

Yanlong Piao at his sentencing at the High Court at Auckland in relation to Ricky Wang's murder

A man "knew too much" after transporting and burying the body of Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang and cleaning up the house where the murder took place, so he was required to work for Brother Six, the head of a drug syndicate, cooking meth.

That man, Yanlong (Tony) Piao, told police years later about the killing and returned to the High Court to give evidence – against the man who allegedly stabbed Wang.

Wang was allegedly stabbed to death by Zhicheng (Michael) Gu​ in August 2017 – though his remains wouldn’t be found until 2020, buried off the Desert Rd in an unmarked grave.

The Crown’s case is that the head of a drug syndicate, Jian Qi Zhao (Brother Six)​, ordered Gu to murder Wang at a rented Massey house. Gu denies stabbing Wang.

Piao previously told the court about arriving at the Massey home and seeing Wang’s stabbed body lying on the kitchen floor.

That same night, he got to work alongside Gu and Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu cleaning up the scene.

Bloodied clothes, plastic sheets and floorboards were later dumped in a construction site skip.

In the days following Wang’s death, Piao and Gu drove a van down to the Coromandel Peninsula to find a place to “dump the body”.

Wang’s body was put in the back with old carpets placed on top of him. But the team, including another two men in a different car, gave up as they couldn't find a suitable place.

Piao suggested somewhere near Taupō.

“I tried my best to get into the team to be safe,” Piao told the court.

NZ POLICE/Supplied $50 notes Yanlong Piao received from Michael Gu to fill up the van.

Once arriving back at the Massey home, Wang’s body was stripped naked and put in a freezer.

That evening at 6.59pm, Piao sat on the sofa of the Massey home and took a picture of Brother Six.

“I [was] scared. I knew I was doing very dangerous thing.”

Brother Six can be seen in the photo wearing all black. A 2 litre bottle of bleach can be seen as well as a bin bags and other items.

At 1.27am on August 22, the journey began to Wang’s burial site.

A man known as Kang Kang and Yuzhen (Jie) Zhang left first, Gu and Yu followed in another car acting as a look-out for police, Piao said.

Piao then followed in the van with Wang’s body in the back.

By the time he arrived at Rangipo Intake Rd, the “shallow grave” had been dug.

TOM HUNT/Stuff Ricky Wang’s body was found buried off the Desert Rd.

They five men carried the freezer and tipped Wang’s naked body into the grave. They then put concrete on top and dirt.

But Piao could still see Wang’s hand poking out of the dirt before it was covered.

They then all drove back to Auckland and continued with the renovations of Wang’s apartment and the clean-up of the Massey home.

Piao told prosecutor Matthew Nathan he was smoking methamphetamine at the time.

After everything had been tidied up, Brother Six offered Piao a job.

“I need to work for him... and feel safe because I knew too much.”

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Jianqi (Brother Six) Zhao previously admitted ordering the murder while Zhicheng (Michael) Gu denies killing Ricky Wang. (Composite image)

Piao was Gu’s assistant in helping to cook methamphetamine.

Around two months after learning how to cook the drug where they would “chit-chat” about everything, Gu told Piao he was having trouble sleeping.

“He could always see Ricky.”

In January 2018, Piao and Gu would be arrested by police who were investigating methamphetamine labs.

Once Piao had been taken to Mt Eden Prison he called his wife, who had been detained by Brother Six.

“He capture her and took her to a hotel room and said, ‘Keep our mouths shut otherwise we will kill us like he kill Ricky,’” PIao said.

The following year, Piao would tell Detective Roy Yu about Wang’s murder which sparked the homicide investigation.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.