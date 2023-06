A 36-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting in the south Auckland suburb of Manukau on Sunday night

One man has been arrested following a shooting in the south Auckland suburb of Manukau on Sunday night.

A 36-year-old man has been charged with wounding with reckless disregard, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

He will appear in the Manukau District Court on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Michael Hayward said emergency services responded to the call and transported the victim to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.