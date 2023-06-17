Steven Taiatini beat a meth addiction and was helping others, friend says, only to lose his life on the streets of Opotiki

The couple cut the cake on their wedding day last year.

According to friends, gang boss Steven Taiatini and his wife, Pauline, had beaten crippling meth addictions. Last year they celebrated by finally getting married, but there was no happy ending. TONY WALL reports.

Steven Taiatini​ and Pauline Tai’s story is complicated. Like many gang leaders Taiatini walked in two worlds, rubbing shoulders with police and Corrections managers one day, taking care of Mongrel Mob business the next.

The duo had been through years of methamphetamine addiction, punctuated with stints in prison, during which they weren’t there for their three children.

But recently they’d cleaned themselves up, taken up study, and were helping others beat the scourge of meth through work with a charitable trust, friends say.

​And last year, they decided to finally get married after more than two decades together.

But they certainly hadn’t abandoned their gang, the Mongrel Mob, of which Steven, also known as Tiwana​, was president of the Barbarians chapter in Ōpōtiki.

At his wedding he wore a black leather vest with a Mob patch on the back, while Pauline had flashes of red on her white dress and dyed her hair red.

./Stuff Left to right: Kevin Hollingsworth, director of the Mana Enhancing STOP Charitable Trust, Steven Taiatini, Rotorua police sergeant Lehi Hohaia and Pauline Taiatini.

It was that unbreakable gang bond that appears to have led to Taiatini’s death on the streets of his hometown last Friday night.

There was some kind of “disorder” incident which led to the 45-year-old being run down by a ute, his life draining away by the side of St John St outside St Joseph’s Catholic School, a stone’s throw from the Whakatōhea​ Māori Trust Board building where Pauline worked.

The incident happened during a stoush between Mongrel Mob Barbarians and Black Power, Stuff understands.

It has thrown the town into turmoil, with rival Black Power homes being torched in the following days and reports of shots being fired at properties.

As Taiatini’s body lay at the gang pad in Buchanan St, schools and other services closed and hundreds of Mongrel Mob members converged on the town of 10,000, along with about 100 police reinforcements.

Many were horrified at the sight gangsters massing in the street, barking like dogs and shouting the Nazi salute ‘sieg heil’, but this kind of thing happens all the time in small eastern Bay of Plenty towns when there’s a gang tangi. Ōpōtiki is used to it.

Stuff has been told, however, Taiatini brought in a “no meth” rule for his men, and everyone had to be working or studying.

Police say gangs are notorious for putting up a ‘no drugs’ public front while dealing those very same drugs in private, but Kevin Hollingsworth​ believes Taiatini was genuine.

Hollingsworth is the director of the Mana Enhancing STOP Charitable Trust, where both Steven and Pauline were facilitators of anti-meth programmes.

“Steven put his hand on his heart and he looked me in the eye and said, ‘Kevin, we’re not doing meth. I’m doing the best to get it out of our club’,” says Hollingsworth, who has not been involved in gangs but went to prison during his own struggles with meth.

Abigail Dougherty & Tony Wall/Stuff Hundreds of Mongrel Mob members gathered in Ōpōtiki for the funeral of slain Barbarians boss Steven Taiatini.

Hollingsworth, who spoke to Stuff with Pauline Taiatini’s permission, says they founded the Mana Enhancing programme in 2018 after Pauline came out of the Te Whare Oranga Ngakau​ rehab programme in Rotorua. He was her counsellor at the time.

Pauline told the Rotorua Post in 2021 she’d used meth for 18 years and would also sell it to fund her habit.

She was jailed for two years in 2006 for selling the drug and again in 2018 on conspiracy charges.

“I lost my family,” she told the newspaper.

Hollingsworth says both Pauline and Steven took up study, gaining Whānau Ora qualifications in drug counselling and Māori suicide prevention.

He brought Steven in as a Mana Enhancing facilitator because he was a “father figure, a koro, a husband and someone with leadership qualities”.

They would visit marae with Corrections staff, educating kaumātua on the destruction caused by meth. Steven kicked his addiction around 2014, Hollingsworth says.

He says Steven was particularly valuable because he was able to connect with leaders of different gangs, including Black Power.

“One of my other staff is Black Power. He got a fright when he saw Steven, but Steven welcomed him into the group.”

Despite seemingly getting their lives back on track, there were accidents and arrests.

In 2020, Pauline was involved in a serious motorcycle accident near Ōpōtiki which left her in a coma in ICU.

Steven was on remand in prison on assault charges at the time, Hollingsworth says, and was given compassionate leave to visit her.

supplied Happy occasion: Pauline and Steven Taiatini on their wedding day.

In 2021, Steven was sentenced to home detention on the assault charges – the Mana Enhancing team supported him in court, helping him avoid a jail term.

Pauline recovered and when Steven finished his home detention, they decided to return home to Ōpōtiki to get married.

“These are the rewards of recovery,” Hollingsworth says. “When people recover from their addiction, the rewards are, ‘let’s get married, let’s do more things in the community, let’s help people’ – that was their journey.”

Hollingsworth says Taiatini’s death is a huge loss to the community, and tragic for the children who’d finally got their parents back.

“It’s terrible, I still can’t believe it. I’m having flashes of him turning up to our wānanga next week, but he won’t be there.”

He took a group of 20 people who’d been through the Mana Enhancing programme to Ōpōtiki to pay their respects.

“This was a big reminder for us all – even though we’ve cleaned ourselves up, we’ve got to be mindful that things like this might happen.”

Hollingsworth says he’s only speculating, but he wonders if Taiatini was trying to help defuse a violent situation when he died.

He’s “in awe” of what Taiatini achieved.

“For me, he showed me that you can be humble but have so much influence, and it doesn’t matter what colour you’re wearing, you’re still whānau, you’re still people.”