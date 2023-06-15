Stolen motorbike rider refuses to stop for police, crashes into parked car

A person is in critical condition in a crash after refusing to stop for police on a stolen motorbike

A person is in critical condition after a crash on a stolen motorbike in the central Auckland suburb of One Tree Hill.

Police had signalled for the rider to stop on Campbell Road shortly before 2pm, after learning the bike was stolen.

The rider did not stop and police chose not to pursue.

A short time later, police responded to a motor vehicle crash called in by a member of the public.

The motorbike rider which had earlier failed to stop, had crashed into a parked car on Rawhiti Road a police spokesperson said.

One person, the driver of the motorbike, has been taken to Auckland City Hospital in a critical condition.

Cordons are in place and the Serious Crash Unit are examining the scene.