Teacher who yelled racial abuse at police avoids conviction after she apologises

A primary school teacher who hurled racist abuse at police officers while they tried to de-escalate a confrontation with Mongrel Mob members has been discharged without conviction.

Chanel Morrison, 41, worked at Frimley School in Hastings when she pleaded guilty last year to a charge of disorderly behaviour likely to cause violence.

The charge arose from an incident that occurred in April last year, after a lone police officer stopped a car on Chambers St in Waipukurau, Hawke’s Bay.

The driver of the car, a Mongrel Mob member, was immediately aggressive. A number of people at a nearby address for a tangihanga exited their house and became hostile and aggressive towards the lone police officer.

The police officer made a call for immediate assistance. When more police officers arrived they found the sole officer surrounded by a crowd of 15-20 people, many of whom were yelling ‘’Seig Heil” and other gang slogans.

About 10-12 people attempted to obstruct police from arresting the driver. They yelled abuse, confronted police, and attempted to pull officers off the man being arrested.

Police were attempting to leave the area due to the aggressive behaviour when Morrison arrived in her car.

She got out of her car and enflamed the situation by yelling racial abuse at officers.

Morrison was one of several others charged in relation to the incident. She later apologised to police for her behaviour.

Following her guilty plea in October last year Morrison’s job was terminated after parents of the pupils contacted the school.

In an affidavit presented to Judge Russell Collins in Hastings District Court last month, Morrison said she had been unable to find another teaching job because prospective employers were aware of the criminal charge against her and her reputation had been “massively damaged”.

“Being a teacher was my passion and being employed was my bread and butter. It has taken a huge toll on me losing my job,” she said in her affidavit.

Morrison had also informed the court that she was raised in a whānau with ties to the Mongrel Mob and had been in court in the past. She had struggled financially but had wanted to do better for her eight children and that had led her to successfully apply for a teaching scholarship.

She said the tangihanga had been for her brother-in-law and she lost her temper after one of the police officers shouted at her.

“I responded by shouting things at him that I regret and were in the heat of the moment,” she said.

Police prosecutor Dean Goodall said police didn’t oppose her application for discharge without conviction, partly because she had made efforts to apologise for her behaviour.

Judge Collins said he was satisfied that the consequences of a conviction would be out of all proportion to the gravity of Morrison’s offending, and noted she had overcome many challenges to become a qualified teacher.

“Can I say I really admire you for that and I would be a hypocrite if I didn’t say that I also say things at times that I regret, we all do. Sometimes I even say them in court,” he said.

“You have a huge amount to contribute to the community and I hope you certainly do that and as I say I hope things go well for you. Look forward, do not look back,” the judge said.

Frimley School principal/tumuaki Ngahina Transom did not wish to comment.

Morrison remains a registered teacher. A spokeswoman for the Teachers Council said any report it received concerning an individual teacher’s conduct or competence was confidential.