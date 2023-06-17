205-year-old cannon left unsecured next to public car park before it was stolen

The afternoon before the cannon was taken, much of its “secure” housing had been dismantled, leaving it sitting in the open.

A 205-year-old Crimean War cannon was left unsecured in the open, next to a public car park, before it was stolen.

The weapon, which had sat on Auckland’s waterfront at The Landing in Okahu Bay for the last 71 years, was due to be moved by the council on June 1.

But when the council’s truck driver showed up in the afternoon to pick it up, the cannon was gone.

The antique weapon had been stored behind a brick wall, between two containers and a locked gate, according to a council spokeswoman.

The day before the cannon was stolen, the brick wall was removed – as were the containers and the locked gate – leaving the cannon sitting in an open area, unsecured, just metres from the public car park.

“The blue hiab drove onto the hardstand itself and removed the cannon from the open spot it was now in,” the spokeswoman said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The site where the cannon was stolen from in Okahu Bay. On the left and right are rust marks from where the shipping containers sat, while in the middle there’s some rusting and marks from where wooden blocks held the cannon up.

Images provided to Stuff show the cannon the day before it was stolen, when half of the surrounding area had been deconstructed.

All barriers had been removed, apart from the blue containers either side.

Further images from the police show the cannon after it had been stolen, being driven down Auckland’s motorway.

A blue tarp covered the historic weapon.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Pictures from police show the 205-year-old Crimean War Cannon, covered by a blue tarp, being driven away on a flatbed truck.

This is the second historic cannon to go missing this year.

The first was a carronade – a shorter version of a cannon used especially by the British navy.

The carronade was stolen from St John The Baptist church in the Northland town of Waimate North, in early 2023.

Meanwhile, Heritage NZ said all of the cannons on its books were accounted for.

Denise Piper/Stuff A carronade, a shorter version of a cannon used for naval attacks, was taken from St John The Baptist church in Waimate North church early in 2023. (Fie photo)

An Auckland Council spokesperson previously said they had planned to relocate the piece later that day and move it to a secure storage site, but wouldn’t disclose where that was.

The relocation was happening because of the closure of the Landing Hardstand, where it was being stored.

The spokesperson said they did not know of any reason why the cannon would be stolen, other than as a collectable item.

Plans to restore the cannon had been shelved. Council minutes from March 17 show restoration work would cost $40k – but councillors felt that spending would be “imprudent” in the “current economic climate”.

The cannon arrived in Auckland in 1859, having been captured by the British Government at Sevastopol in 1857.