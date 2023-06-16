Desert Rd homicide: Henchman told he accused the wrong guy of murder

Yanlong Piao has since being released from prison.

A man who became involved in the cover-up of a murder, but later lead police to the body of Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang, has been accused of lying and giving up the wrong guy.

That man, Yanlong (Tony) Piao, is giving evidence for the Crown against a fellow member of a drug syndicate.

Wang was allegedly stabbed to death by Zhicheng (Michael) Gu​ in August 2017 – though his remains wouldn’t be found until 2020, buried off the Desert Rd in an unmarked grave.

The Crown’s case is that the head of a drug syndicate, Jian Qi Zhao (Brother Six)​, ordered Gu to murder Wang at a rented Massey house. Gu denies stabbing Wang.

On Friday, one of Gu’s lawyers Scott Brickell, suggested to Piao was a “skilful liar” and gave Gu up to police because he was “shit scared” of Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu.

Piao previously said, at first, he didn’t tell police Yu was present at the murder scene because he was scared.

“I was scared. Gordon can speak very, very good English....He’d always deal with the gang members and anything he want[ed] to do just a phone call away,” Piao said.

Yu was originally sentenced for being an accessory after the fact of the murder, but on the day before he was due to be deported he was arrested and charged with Wang’s murder. He has since admitted the murder and is serving a jail sentence.

On Friday, Piao again admitted he didn’t initially tell police about Yu’s involvement in the murder because he was scared.

He initially told police Yu was “too young” and wouldn’t be able to cope with the murder.

“What actually happened was that Gordon and Mr Zhao killed Ricky Wang just like you described in November 2019, but you just swapped Michael in for Gordon. That’s what you’ve done,” Brickell suggested to Piao.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Jian Qi Zhao and Zhicheng Gu. (Composite image)

Brickell also suggested the true scene of the murder was not Gu’s meth lab at a Massey home, but instead Wang’s apartment on Symonds St.

“The only thing I didn’t tell police about is Gordon is because I was scared. The rest what I see and what I heard is all true,” Piao said.

Piao and Yu would later renovate Wang’s apartment in an attempt to remove evidence the class A drug was being cooked there.

Piao previously told the court he only became involved in manufacturing methamphetamine after Wang’s murder.

However, Brickell suggested Piao’s massage parlour/brothel was being used to supply or distribute methamphetamine before Wang’s murder.

Piao exercised his privilege against self-incrimination to not answer the question.

He also exercised his right in not answering questions referring to text messages between himself and another man, which Brickell suggested were to do with the drug.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues at the High Court at Auckland.