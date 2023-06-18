Three arrested following alleged robbery involving air guns in Auckland CBD

Three men have been arrested after an alleged robbery in Auckland CBD on Sunday morning.

Police were called to Hobson Street around 4.20am on Sunday, where a group of five people had been approached by three others.

Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Armstrong said the group had allegedly been threatened with what were described as pistols, and had personal items taken from them.

No one was harmed in the incident, Armstrong said, but the group had been left “shaken”.

“The alleged offenders left in a vehicle, which was stopped by police a short time later and two men were arrested,” Armstrong said.

“The third offender carried on and then abandoned the vehicle not far from the scene, and was located by police soon after.”

All the property belonging to the victim’s was recovered and Armstrong said they were being provided with ongoing support. Two airsoft pistols were also found by police.

Three men, two aged 19 and one aged 22, will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday on a number of charges including aggravated robbery, dangerous driving, failing to stop, and firearms-related offences.