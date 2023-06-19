Stolen car flees police almost 20km across Auckland, crashes into bus stop

The police eagle helicopter monitored the car as it drove through West Auckland. (File photo)

Two people have fled police in a stolen car almost 20km across Auckland, before their escape was brought to a halt, as they crashed into a bus stop and a car.

Police said they were “made aware” of a stolen car in the Mt Wellington area at about 10.10am on Monday.

As the occupants saw the police presence, they began to drive “at speed” down SH1, police said.

Police Inspector Daniel Meade said they did not pursue the vehicle.

Instead, the police helicopter monitored the car from above.

The stolen car was driven through Penrose, Greenlane and Remuera – dodging road spikes – before continuing into Western Springs.

It then hit a bus stop and another car on the road, he said, before coming to a stop.

“Thankfully, while those members of the public are shaken, they have not been injured.

“This is incredibly lucky given the extremely dangerous manner of driving police and the community were subject to this morning.”

A male and female were taken into custody and charges are now being considered, Meade said.