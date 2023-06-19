Police crackdown on young people in bus stations, after community concerns

Police have a new programme to move young people out of town centres and bus stops in North Auckland.

Police in Auckland have kicked off a new initiative to get young people out of town centres and transport hubs, after months of community concerns about problem behaviour.

In May, a Hibiscus Coast dad – who Stuff agreed not to name to protect his son’s safety – found out his 15-year-old boy had been chased home from school while being threatened with stabbing for the second time. He decided “enough was enough”.

In April, Stuff spoke to a mother whose 16-year-old daughter was punched in the head by a group of teens after getting off a bus in Albany.

Waitematā North area prevention manager senior sergeant Roger Small said police had been working had to make locals feel safe by moving some young people out of public spaces.

READ MORE:

* Family considers leaving NZ after son chased home, threatened with stabbing

* Two teenagers arrested after bus station aggravated robbery

* Police treating fire at West Auckland Countdown as arson



On Friday, they spoke to a group of kids occupying Hibiscus Coast Bus Station in the afternoon, took two of them home and spoke with their parents.

They did the same on Saturday, taking one person back to their home.

“The behaviour on display is simply not tolerable and understandably causes our community distress.”

Auckland Transport is also running a “range of measures”, alongside police, to ensure their services and facilities are as safe as possible, executive general manager of safety Stacey van der Putten said.

The father whose son was threatened with stabbing previously told Stuff the same group of “about 30 boys and half a dozen girls are behind it all”.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The Blue Light Youth Programme aims to keep truant youth engaged and less likely to make poor life choices. Video first published August 5 2022.

“Police know exactly who these thugs are but, because they’re under 18, there’s nothing they can do about it,” he said.

The father said he’d contacted police directly twice, but had been told that because of the offenders’ ages “their hands were tied”.

Small said the police encouraged the public to report potential issues or incidents so that they can take appropriate action.

Police would continue to have a presence in the area in the coming months, he said.