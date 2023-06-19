Desert Rd homicide: Meth boss details plan to lure and kill Ricky Wang after fearing for his safety

Jian Qi Zhao at the scene of Ricky Wang's murder.

The head of an Asian drug syndicate who ordered the killing of one of his meth cooks has detailed fearing for his safety and had no other option but to kill Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang.

The Crown’s case is that Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang was stabbed to death by Zhicheng (Michael) Gu​ in August 2017, his remains wouldn’t be found until 2020, buried off the Desert Rd in an unmarked grave.

The head of a drug syndicate, Jian Qi Zhao​, ordered Gu to murder Wang at a rented Massey house after hearing Wang was about to kidnap him. Gu denies stabbing Wang.

Six, Brother Six, B6, Lao 6, Leo, Lao Liu, Old Liu, Uncle Liu, Uncle Six and Captain are all names Zhao is known by, the court heard.

After four days of evidence and cross-examination of Yanlong (Tony) Piao – the man who led police to Wang’s body, the man who ordered the murder, Brother Six, was led to the witness box.

Late last year, Brother Six admitted ordering the murder and is serving a sentence of imprisonment.

On Monday, he detailed the plan to the court.

SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

At the beginning of 2017, the syndicate began cooking methamphetamine, Brother Six said.

Brother Six told the court, through a mandarin interpreter, he would sell Wang ephedrine who would then cook methamphetamine.

Brother Six told the court Gu and Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu (who has also admitted his part in the murder) were initially receivers of ephedrine.

Gu then became a meth cook and Yu would distribute the product to gangs.

It was around July 2017 when Yu heard a Westerner, who was working with Wang, was planning to kidnap Brother Six.

“The plan was to kidnap me and force me to tell them where the warehouse was to store the ephedrine,” Brother Six said.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Jian Qi Zhao (left) ordered Ricky Wang’s murder with the Crown saying Zhicheng Gu (right) is the one who carried it out.

Brother Six initially thought it was “nonsense” but later became concerned for his safety when he found out there was a plan to kill him.

“I was quite frightened.”

Brother Six met up with Yu, Gu and another man known as Kang Kang and detailed his concerns.

“This matter had threatened my life I didn’t want to continue this any more I wanted to return to China,” Brother Six said.

“[But] if I left there wouldn’t be anyone to provide ephedrine.”

The four met up again and a plan was formed to kill Wang as there was no better option, Brother Six told the court.

Brother Six said the plan was to ask Wang to go to the Massey home and Yu and Gu would kill him with a knife as a gun would be too loud.

“We would tie him up and ask him whether it [the plan to kill Brother Six] was true or not.”

Wang and Brother Six met in 2015 after being introduced to each other through an American boss.

But that relationship had become strained by July 2017. Wang also owed “hundreds of thousands” to gang members, friends of his and Brother Six.

When the pair had a good relationship, Brother Six also paid $100,000 of Wang’s debts.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Massey home where Ricky Wang was stabbed to death before his body was transported down to the Desert Rd.

Brother Six told the court he’d become disappointed in Wang’s actions, which included taking too many drugs.

After receiving more information, Brother Six became increasingly concerned and moved houses.

“I was worried my girlfriend would be harmed by Ricky,” Brother Six said.

Around the same time, Wang got into an argument with his then girlfriend. Wang aimed a gun at the girlfriend with the bullet missing and hitting a door in his apartment.

Brother Six tried to sever ties with Wang.

“I said we could be friends but let’s not do business together.”

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.