North Shore man charged with stealing eight motorbikes

A North Shore man is facing multiple charges of theft after he allegedly stole eight motorbikes over the course of three months.

Between late March, to June, Aucklanders living in Albany and Takapuna reported seven bikes missing.

Police investigations led to searches of properties in Birkenhead and Forrest Hill.

“Our staff swept in at these addresses, and even at the Birkenhead address located an eighth stolen motorcycle,” Waitematā East area commander, Inspector Stefan Sagar said.

“This hadn’t been reported stolen; however, our enquiries have now established it had been very recently stolen from Auckland CBD.”

A 38-year-old man found at the property in Forrest Hill was taken into custody.

“We have charged this man with at least nine counts of unlawfully taking a motorcycle,” Sagar said.

Police are yet to find all seven bikes, and they have not ruled out further arrests or charges.

“I would like to acknowledge the staff’s detailed work on this investigation to-date.

“While we have not yet been able to return some of the motorcycles to their owners, police will continue to hold to account offenders to account, as well as their associates who may be enabling this offending to occur.”

The man will appear at North Shore District Court on July 3.