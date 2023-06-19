Police find person dead at property in Auckland

Images from the scene of the incident where a person was found dead in Auckland's Half Moon Bay.

A person has been found dead at a property in Auckland’s Half Moon Bay.

Police announced the death on Monday afternoon.

Police initially said two people had died, but corrected their position to one.

David White/Stuff A cordon on Casuarina Rd, Half Moon Bay after the death of at least one person

“Our enquiries are in the very early stages into what has occurred,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

Police said they were speaking with a person at a property on Casuarina Road.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said two people were escorted by police out onto the street and into a police car.

David White/Stuff There are some 20 police officers at the scene.

The road is closed between Liam and Medina Places and cordons around the scene have been put up, police said.

Police will stay at the scene overnight and begin an examination on Tuesday morning.

“We want to reassure the community that we will provide updates as they come to hand,” police said.

Local residents had been warned they will see an increased presence in the area while police investigate.

David White/Stuff The body of at least one person has been found in a property on Casuarina Rd.

A Stuff reporter at the scene said there are some 20 police officers at the scene, and six or seven police cars on the Liam Place side of the cordon.

Police are walking door-to-door talking to neighbours or people approaching the cordon.

Traffic is being diverted around the section of road that is closed off.

Locals spoken to in the area were not aware of what had occurred at the property.

David White/Stuff Police have closed off Casuarina Rd between Liam Place and Medina Place.

Fire and Emergency also confirmed they attended the incident, but would not comment further.

Police have asked anyone who may be able to assist them to contact 105, referencing job number P055051610.