North Shore Hospital lockdown lifted, man making threats found

North Shore Hospital has been locked down after a man made verbal threats.

The lockdown on North Shore Hospital has been lifted.

The hospital was locked down as a precaution earlier on Monday, after an incident where a man made verbal comments before leaving the area.

At 7.15pm, police told Stuff they had found the man who allegedly made the verbal threats.

“The man is assisting with our enquiries and no charges have been laid at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

Earlier on Monday evening, police said there had been no injuries in connection with the incident.

North Shore Hospital said they had no further comment to make on the incident.