Police investigation launched after Whangārei local critically injured

A person was critically injured in Morningside, Whangārei on Monday evening.

Police have launched an investigation after a person was critically injured at an address in Morningside, Whangārei on Monday evening.

Police were called to a property on Anzac Road at 5.30pm.

“Police are still in the very early stages of responding and understanding what has exactly occurred at the address,” a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson confirmed there was one person in a critical condition.

“There are currently enquiries ongoing to locate the offender involved in the incident, and our staff are present in the area,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone in the area that can assist police with their enquiries should contact the105 phone service quoting the reference number P055052951.