Watch: Diners flee Albany restaurant after axe attack, using chair as a shield

Diners flee an Albany restaurant, one using furniture to defend himself, after a man attacked people with an axe.

Three people were taken to hospital after being attacked at a popular eating spot on Auckland’s North Shore, on Monday night.

A man, said to be carrying weapons including an axe, allegedly hit diners at three different restaurants near Albany mall.

A 24-year-old was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in court on Tuesday.

New footage shows people at a popular eating spot on Auckland North Shore fleeing a restaurant, with one person holding furniture to protect themselves, after a man allegedly hit diners with an axe.

Three people suffered injuries after a man, said to be carrying weapons including an axe, entered a series of Auckland restaurants and began hitting diners.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene, police said on Tuesday morning.

CCTV video, obtained by Stuff, show several people running out of a restaurant after the man had entered the building and started attacking people.

One person uses a yellow chair or stool as a shield as they make their way into the car park.

The incident took place at about 9pm on Corinthian Drive in Albany on Monday night.

Police said they received multiple calls from the Albany area about several patrons of three restaurants being assaulted.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Zhanliang Malatang was one of three restaurants behind a cordon on Tuesday morning.

A staff member at one of the restaurants, who doesn’t want to be named, said it was horrible.

“A man entered the restaurant with no sign of anger on his face. Suddenly, he took a hammer-like thing out and attacked people sitting at a table.

“Some people ran towards the kitchen and we had no clue how to help them.

“I never saw anything like this ever in my life.”

Chris McKeen/Stuff Three people have been injured after an axe attack in a popular north Auckland dining spot.

Owner of 2AM restaurant Guangqing Yin said he watched as the man ran shop-to-shop to attack people.

“He only got close to the entrance and attacked the people sitting on tables close to the door.”

Yin said his restaurant is adjacent to Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen but the man didn’t go into his store as there were hardly any people in there.

“He ran diagonally towards Zhangliang Malatang and again attacked people.”

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Abandoned tables at Zhanliang Malatang, one of the Albany restaurants where people were attacked on Monday night.

Waitematā CIB’s acting detective inspector Timothy Williams said: “Upon arrival, a 24-year-old male was arrested at the scene and is due to appear in the North Shore District Court this morning, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm,”

One person was seriously injured and taken to Auckland Hospital while two others are in a stable condition in North Shore Hospital.

Staff at Yummy Mart – a Japanese supermarket in front of Zhangliang Malatang, one of the restaurants where people were attacked – became aware of the situation when they saw people rushing out of nearby eateries.

“We were so scared. We started packing up the stuff as we saw people rushing out and then there were a lot of police vans here,” said the owner, who did not want to be named.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Discarded serviettes could be seen inside Zhanliang Malatang.

A man who was eating at one of the three restaurants attacked told Newshub's AM Show a man walked in with a massive demonstration hammer.

He hadn't been paying much attention until he saw the man "swing a blow" and hit someone. The man with the hammer had said someone beat him, and "you guys think you can beat me too". The diner told the man with the hammer to leave, and then told someone else to call the police.

Another witness told RNZ a man had attacked people with weapons including an axe.

She told RNZ the man attacked her friend from behind with the axe, when she was at Maya Hotpot. Her friend was injured and was taken to hospital.

A man walked with something wrapped in cloth, and when he unwrapped it she saw he had an axe, a pole and another item in the bundle, the witness told RNZ.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Police on Tuesday morning were still at the scene where three people were injured in an alleged axe attack in Albany.

The police cordoned off several restaurants – including Zhang Liang Malatang, Yue's Dumpling Kitchen and Maya Hotpot – on Monday night.

The cordon was still in place on Tuesday morning and police were present at first light.

Williams said further charges were expected.

“Police would like to reassure the public that initial enquiries suggest that this is an isolated incident, and we can confirm we are not seeking anyone further in relation to this incident.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff Police have set up a mobile base outside the Albany restaurant complex after an alleged axe attack on Monday night.

“Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident.”

People can contact 105 to send any footage of the incident, quoting reference number 230620/0005, or can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.