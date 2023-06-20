Forensics swarm east Auckland property after person found dead, investigation continues

Police and forensics attend the scene of a possible homicide on Casuarina Road in Half Moon Bay, Auckland.

A forensics team is working its way through an east Auckland property after a person was found dead on Monday afternoon.

On Tuesday morning police said they were still investigating the unexplained death in Half Moon Bay.

There was a scene examination underway at the house, with cordons still in place as they try to figure out what exactly happened, Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Vaaelua said.

Pictures from the scene show several police staff in white boiler suits getting ready to enter the house, just after 9.30am on Tuesday.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The forensics team were set to enter the property just after 9:30am

“An increased police presence will remain in the area as our inquiries continue into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

A scene guard would remain in place at the address throughout the day and into the night, he said.

On Monday night, police said they were speaking with a person on Casuarina Rd after one person was found dead.

A Stuff reporter at the scene on Monday night said two people were escorted by police out onto the street and into a police car.

Police were walking door-to-door talking to neighbours or people approaching the cordon.

The road was closed between Liam and Medina places and cordons around the scene had been put up, police said.