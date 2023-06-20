Man stabbed in Whangārei, police launch homicide investigation

A person has died after being stabbed in Whangārei.

A homicide investigation has been launched in Whangārei after a person was stabbed on Monday evening.

Police were called to a property on Anzac Rd, in Morningside, at 5.30pm, where a man was found with a stab wound.

Police detective inspector Bridget Doell said the alleged offender had fled before they arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but has since died, they said.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff The Northland area has seen a few homicides recently, with two children killed in Ruakaka, pictured, and a woman dying in Kaikohe.

“The man’s whānau have been advised and they are understandably distraught at what has occurred.”

While the alleged offender has not been found, police said they made significant progress overnight.

“Please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible and hold them to account.

”We will look to provide these details in due course.”

Doell said the community would be feeling concerned about the incident, especially after the impact of “other recent events”.

Denise Piper/Stuff Forensic investigators arrive. A resident has been told sheâs not allowed into her flat while they work.

A Stuff reporter at the scene on Tuesday morning said a block of flats on Anzac Rd in Whangārei has been cordoned off by police and security guards.

A blue tent was visible from the road.

In late May, Kaikohe woman Linda Woods was killed in her own home while defending her whānau from an alleged attacker.

Earlier that month, two children were killed in Ruakaka, with a woman facing murder charges over the incident.

Police said anyone with information on the Whangārei incident can call via 105 or provide information online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.