No plea entered for charge of murder of “kind, loving” Whangārei man

Jason McNae, father of two, died on Monday evening in Whangārei.

A 50-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder after the death of a “kind, loving” father of two in Whangārei on Monday evening.

The man who died has been named by family members as Jason McNae, who was 24 years old.

The 50-year-old, who is charged with threatening to kill as well as murder, entered no plea when he appeared in the Whangārei District Court this afternoon.

The man was granted interim name suppression and remanded in custody, until his next appearance at the High Court in Whangārei on July 7.

McNae’s uncle, Martin Kaipo​, described his nephew as a big fellow, who was quite gentle.

He was a loving father towards his two young children but – as a child at heart – he struggled to look after them himself, he said.

”He’s really a loving father towards his kids ... He visits them when he can,” said Kaipo, who works in social development in Whangārei’s Otangarei.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Martin Kaipo describes Jason McNae as a loving father who was a gentle giant. (File photo)

McNae was a young explorer but worked hard in a variety of jobs, including bush work and farm work.

He will be returned to whānau land in the small settlement of Te Kao, at the top of the country, Kaipo said.

McNae was described by his close cousin Mikaera Kaipo as a kind, loving and funny man.

“[He] always had a big heart for his cousins and family – pure heart of gold.”

Denise Piper/Stuff Police have cordoned off a block of flats on Anzac Rd, near the centre of Whangārei, as part of their homicide investigation.

Detective Inspector Bridget Doell, said the victim and the man charged were known to each other and police are not seeking anyone else.

The arrest comes after a homicide investigation was launched. Police were called to a property on Anzac Rd, in Morningside, at 5.30pm, where a man was found critically injured from a stab wound.

Police detective inspector Bridget Doell said the alleged offender had fled before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, butlater died, she said.

“The man’s whānau have been advised, and they are understandably distraught at what has occurred.”

A statement from Whangārei hapū Nga Hapu o Whangarei Terenga Paraoa said McNae died defending others.

“Jason McNae was tragically killed last night in Morningside protecting others…Haere atu rā,” it read.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Northland has seen a few homicides recently, with two children killed in Ruakaka, pictured, and a woman dying in Kaikohe.

On Tuesday, a block of flats on Anzac Rd – near the centre of Whangārei –remained cordoned off by police and security guards.

Two blue tents were visible from the road.

Forensic investigators, dressed head-to-toe in blue overalls, arrived at about 10.45am. One resident was told she was not allowed to go into her flat while they worked.

Social housing provider Kāinga Ora would not comment on the incident, but the block of 15 two-bedroom flats was owned by its predecessor, Housing New Zealand.

Doell said the community would be feeling concerned about the incident, especially after the impact of “other recent events” in Northland.

In late May, Kaikohe woman Linda Woods was killed in her own home while defending her whānau from an alleged attacker.

Earlier that month, two children were killed in Ruakaka, with a woman facing murder charges over the incident.

Police said anyone with information on the Whangārei incident can call via 105 or provide information online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.