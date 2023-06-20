Police launch homicide investigation after man dies from stabbing in Whangārei

Police have cordoned off a block of flats on Anzac Rd, near the centre of Whangārei, as part of their homicide investigation.

A homicide investigation has been launched in Whangārei after a person was fatally stabbed on Monday evening.

Police were called to a property on Anzac Rd, in Morningside, at 5.30pm, where a man was found critically injured from a stab wound.

Police detective inspector Bridget Doell said the alleged offender had fled before police arrived.

The victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, but has since died, she said.

READ MORE:

* Police investigation launched after Whangārei local critically injured

* Kaikohe manslaughter accused appears in court, granted name suppression

* Police took almost an hour to deploy after Ruakākā distress call



“The man’s whānau have been advised, and they are understandably distraught at what has occurred.”

While the alleged offender has not been found, Doell said police made significant progress overnight.

Chris Mckeen/Stuff Northland has seen a few homicides recently, with two children killed in Ruakaka, pictured, and a woman dying in Kaikohe.

“Please be rest assured we are doing everything we can to locate the person responsible and hold them to account.

”We will look to provide these details in due course.”

On Tuesday, a block of flats on Anzac Rd – near the centre of Whangārei –remained cordoned off by police and security guards.

Two blue tents were visible from the road.

Denise Piper/Stuff Forensic investigators arrive at the scene in Whangārei, where a man was allegedly fatally stabbed.

Forensic investigators, dressed head-to-toe in blue overalls, arrived at about 10.45am. One resident was told she was not allowed to go into her flat while they worked.

Social housing provider Kāinga Ora would not comment on the incident, but the block of 15 two-bedroom flats was owned by its predecessor, Housing New Zealand.

Doell said the community would be feeling concerned about the incident, especially after the impact of “other recent events” in Northland.

In late May, Kaikohe woman Linda Woods was killed in her own home while defending her whānau from an alleged attacker.

Earlier that month, two children were killed in Ruakaka, with a woman facing murder charges over the incident.

Police said anyone with information on the Whangārei incident can call via 105 or provide information online at police.govt.nz/use-105, using Update My Report.