Albany axe attack: 7 terrifying minutes at a buzzing restaurant hub

Diners flee an Albany restaurant, one using furniture to defend himself, after a man attacked people with an axe.

It all happened in the space of seven minutes.

On Monday night, three people were in hospital after a man, said to be carrying weapons including an axe, entered a series of Asian eateries on Auckland’s North Shore and began attacking diners.

At 9.04pm the man could be seen on CCTV chasing people from Maya Hotpot restaurant on Corinthian Drive, Albany, but by 9.12pm video taken from across the usually buzzing complex shows police descending on the attacker.

This is how, in just a few minutes, the attacker shut down one of Tāmaki Makaurau’s busiest dining spots for more than 24 hours.

Monday, June 19

9.04pm – Maya Hotpot: According to a local business owner, whose business wasn’t affected, the attacks began at Maya Hotpot .

The business owner said the man “only got close to entrance and attacked the people sitting on tables close to the door”.

CCTV pictures taken from outside Maya Hotspot show diners fleeing the eatery while being chased by a man brandishing an axe.

One person was holding a chair to protect themselves.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Usually a hive of activity, Maya Hotpot was closed on Tuesday evening after the attack on Monday night.

Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen: Witnesses say Yue’s Dumpling Kitchen was next.

“A man entered the restaurant with no sign of anger on his face. Suddenly, he took a hammer-like thing out and attacked people sitting at a table,” said a person at the scene.

“Some people ran towards the kitchen and we had no clue how to help them. I never saw anything like this ever in my life,” they said.

Two police officers arrest a male suspect in relation to an alleged axe attack at Albany restaurants on Auckland's North Shore on Monday night.

Zhangliang Malatang: According to an onlooker , Zhangliang Malatang was the alleged offender’s final target of the night.

“He ran diagonally towards Zhangliang Malatang and again attacked people,” they said.

9.06pm: Police told Stuff they were first alerted that something was happening in the block of restaurants at 9.06pm.

Police earlier said they received “multiple calls from the Albany area advising of several patrons of three restaurants being assaulted”.

Shilpy Arora/Stuff On Tuesday morning, spilt food could still be seen inside Zhangliang Malatang after punters hastily abandoned their meals the night before.

9.12pm: Video seen by Stuff shows police officers descending on a man wearing black near Zhangliang Malatang.

Police later confirmed a 24-year-old man had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Tuesday, June 20

Early morning: Cordons were still in place outside all three restaurants in the block at first light on Tuesday morning, and forensics teams could be seen working in the affected restaurants during the day.

10.30am: The 24-year-old male charged in relation to the attacks made his first appearance at the North Shore District Court on Tuesday morning.

Strict suppression orders by community magistrate Rosemary Fitzpatrick prevented the media from publishing the outcome of the hearing and any additional comments by named witnesses.

4.30pm: The man appeared again at the North Shore District Court late on Tuesday afternoon, barefoot and dressed in a padded green robe.

He was remanded in custody until his next court hearing in July.

CHRIS MCKEEN/Stuff Although cordons had been lifted by Tuesday evening, many restaurants in the usually buzzing complex remained closed.

9.30pm: 24 hours after the attacks, many restaurants in the usually buzzing complex remained closed, with the lights off.

Locals said it was a “rare occurrence” to see so many vacant car parks – the spot is well known for its wide range of authentic Asian cuisine and evenings are normally a hive of activity.

The incident in Albany was one of several across Auckland and Northland on Monday, with a body found at a property in Half Moon Bay, a fatal stabbing in Whangārei and the lockdown of North Shore Hospital.