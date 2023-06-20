Inside the ruling that lets Stuff continue publishing The Trial podcast covering the Benbow murder case

Newsable is brought to you by BNZ.

The trial of Christchurch man David Benbow gripped the country earlier this year. For those who need a refresher, Benbow was accused of killing his former friend Michael McGrath despite neither the body, nor the alleged murder weapon, being found.

The case ended with a hung jury in May with Benbow to face a retrial in August.

Stuff covered the court case in a podcast series called The Trial, releasing episodes while Benbow’s trial was still before the court.

Legal action against us forced us to stop releasing episodes, but Stuff scored a major victory in the past 24 hours.

Stuff’s general counsel Genevieve O'Halloran joins a special edition of Newsable to explain how it has all gone down. Here’s a shortened transcript of part of that conversation.

Imogen Wells: So what has happened?

O'Halloran: We received a decision back on the takedown application which we had opposed, and we were pleased to learn that the takedown application made by Benbow’s lawyers and supported by the Crown was unsuccessful. So as of today, the three episodes that we have up can stay up. And after 5pm on the 21st of June, if an appeal hasn't been filed, the remaining episodes can go.

Peter Meecham/Stuff David Benbow leaves the Christchurch Justice Precinct after a hung jury in his trial where he was accused of murder.

Emile Donovan: What did the judge say about it?

O'Halloran: He agreed with our submission that the level of detail in the podcast was actually helpful in terms of accurate balance and fair reporting, as opposed to creating a risk of prejudice. I think you'll recall that one of the submissions made in supporting the application was the sheer volume of reporting in each 35 minute podcast actually created a risk of prejudice to a future trial.

The judge disagreed with that position, he acknowledged that there would always be a risk of a disobedient juror. So our position was that jurors are told not to do their own research and we should expect that they'll abide by those directions.

The prosecution said, you know, let's be realistic, jurors are going to do their own research and the judge acknowledged that jurors might, contrary to directions, go and do some research. In this particular podcast, they said even if they did, there wasn't content in there that would be prejudicial to Benbow’s future fair trial.

Part of the application was around simply that just the medium of a podcast has potential to cause prejudice. The judge didn't agree with that.

Emile Donovan: because this is the first ever takedown application for a podcast in New Zealand I think?

O'Halloran: It is the first that I'm aware of, certainly it's the first that we've received at Stuff while I've been here. We made the distinction that this was straight court reporting, it was balanced, accurate and fair. It wasn't an investigative podcast like Teacher's Pet or like many other podcasts in that true crime investigation of a cold case, or of someone who might have been potentially wrongly accused or wrongly convicted. This was straight court reporting, like we do on Stuff platforms, simply via the medium of the podcast and the judge agreed with that position so that was really helpful.

Some parts of this are fact specific. So for example, one thing that the judge took into account and I think was relevant and arriving at his decision was that Benbow had not been found guilty in the trial.

How would that prejudice future trial if it had been a previous guilty verdict? You could see how that might prejudice his fair trial rights in the future. So the fact he hadn't been found guilty was really relevant to assessing that there wasn't a prejudice to a future trial.

Newsable is Stuff’s daily news podcast, wrapping up what’s worth talking about in a short package every weekday morning. You can find new episodes and more detail on our stories here or in our newsletter. Make sure to like and follow us wherever you get your podcasts and across Instagram and TikTok.