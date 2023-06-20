Newmarket mall evacuated after knife-wielding man tries to rob Michael Hill

A witness said the offenders involved in a smash 'n' grab at Michael Hill in Currie St, New Plymouth, made off with watches.

Westfield Newmarket was evacuated on Tuesday afternoon after a knife-wielding man tried to rob the jewellery store Michael Hill.

The man entered the store around 1.23pm and staff activated an alarm, along with a fog cannon, police said.

The mall was evacuated due to the incident.

Inspector Daniel Meade said police were on the scene within minutes and one person was taken into custody.

“No one else is being sought in relation to this incident,” Meade said.

An employee at Michael Hill told Stuff this was the first time that an attack like this had happened while she was at the store, and said the experience was “scary”.

The employee said the team were being sent home for the day, and the store will remain closed.

Three police officers remain at the scene.

Anita Blackburn was getting a pedicure at the other end of Westfield mall when the fire alarm started going off.

She could see smoke coming out from the direction of the shop, and saw that it was smoke from a fog cannon, rather than a fire.

Blackburn was in the mall when police brought out a man in his late 40s, wearing a grey tracksuit and jandals.

“They searched him and then put him in the police car,” she said, saying it all happened “really quickly”.

On her way out, Blackburn spotted some Michael Hall staff who she said looked “quite scared”.

”They looked like they were going to cry, I felt awful for them,” Blackburn said.

Meade said Michael Hill’s staff “should be commended for remaining calm throughout the incident and following protocol ensuring no one was injured.”

“While incidents like this can have an impact on the victims and the community, we hope this quick arrest will reinforce our commitment to keeping our community safe,” he said.

Michael Hill has significantly ramped up their security across all their stores around the country, following a spate of smash-and-grabs, and armed robberies.

In May, Michael Hill CEO Daniel Bracken said the recent “alarming” offending had identified the need to bolster a security presence in stores outside of Auckland.

The chain has 34 stores across the North Island and uses security measures such as fog cannons, alarm screamers and DNA spray technology.

“Every New Zealander should be able to go to work or visit a store and feel safe”, Bracken said.

The chain’s Takapuna, Auckland, store had to close it’s doors in late in 2022 after ‘constant attacks’.

Bracken said at the time it was Michael Hill’s most targeted store in New Zealand and would remain closed for the immediate safety of customers and employees.

As of June 2023, the store remains closed.