Desert Rd homicide: Drug boss gives glimpse into dealing meth before and after killing

Jianqi Zhao, also known as Brother Six, was the leader of a drug syndicate who ordered the murder of Ricky Wang.

The head of an Asian drug syndicate who ordered the killing of one of his meth cooks has downplayed his position in the group, but admitted coming to New Zealand on a visitor’s visa with the intention of selling ephedrine and making methamphetamine.

Jian Qi Zhao, also known as Brother Six, has previously admitted ordering the murder of Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang in August 2017, after he became concerned Wang was planning to kidnap him and take out his drug warehouse.

Wang’s remains wouldn’t be found until 2020, buried off the Desert Rd in an unmarked grave after another member of the syndicate, Yanlong (Tony) Piao, confessed to police about his part in the cover-up.

Brother Six is giving evidence against his second-in-command Zhicheng (Michael) Gu who the Crown say was the one who stabbed Wang to death. Gu denies the stabbing.

Over the last three days, Brother Six has given evidence and has been cross-examined by Julie-Anne Kincade KC. The jury hearing the case have had a rare insight into the world of drug syndicates.

Brother Six attempted to downplay how much money he earned during his reign and said he had an overseas boss who would call the shots.

The court heard, Brother Six arrived in New Zealand on a visitor’s visa in 2014, knowing no English and having no intention to learn the language.

SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

He initially told Kincade he didn’t come to New Zealand for the sole purpose of making and selling methamphetamine, but he later admitted it was.

Brother Six was asked if he’d previously told another member of the syndicate of having $300m back in China.

He laughed before stating he did not have that amount of money.

“Maybe I was bragging, but how could I have $300m.”

The drug boss also downplayed the amount of money he would make from selling the drugs he was dealing.

Brother Six candidly told the court he would carry a gun with him at all times and would only use cash and not have bank accounts to avoid detection.

Most of his money was sent back to China, he said.

David White/Stuff Zhicheng Gu has pleaded not guilty to Ricky Wang’s murder.

Kincade suggested that over a period of four years, before he was eventually arrested on drugs charges in 2018, that Brother Six earned $5m, but he refuted that amount, saying it was more like $1m.

The court heard Brother Six would pay his meth cooks roughly $20,000 a cook.

In a phone call from prison, Brother Six’s girlfriend asked about $1m in her mother’s account in China and asked if she could use it.

Brother Six told her that she could spend the interest, and he’d put more money in the account once he was out of prison.

He also told the court he would pay lawyers’ fees for other members of the syndicate.

After Piao and Gu’s arrest in early 2018, Brother Six laid low to avoid police detection, but he was arrested in November 2018 at the New Haven Motel.

Sometime after Brother Six and Yu’s arrest, he contacted a person asking them to put money into his account to try to get bail, otherwise he would find and kill them.

The money was deposited into his prison account the next day.

“When you tell people what to do they do it, don’t they?” Kincade put to Brother Six.

The court heard that ahead of Gu and Brother Six’s first trial in July 2021, he had sent a letter to Gu laying out the version of events of what happened.

Brother Six then admitted a charge of murder in August 2022.

Kincade submitted that before the guilty plea, he gave police a new version of events which included Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu being part of the killing. This led to Yu being charged and eventually admitting his part in the murder.

Before the guilty plea, police spoke with Brother Six about moving him from Auckland South Corrections Facility to Paremoremo – New Zealand’s only maximum security prison.

But Brother Six told them he wasn’t concerned about his safety and wanted to stay at Wiri because he had access to a phone and there were a lot more Chinese prisoners.

The court heard he is now serving his prison sentence in a residential unit.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Massey home where Ricky Wang was stabbed to death before his body was transported down to the Desert Rd.

The killing and burial

Moving to the events leading up Wang’s killing in 2017, Kincade suggested that the killing happened at Wang’s Symonds St apartment after the pair had dinner at a seafood restaurant.

“No, Ricky Wang died in West Auckland,” Brother Six said.

He admitted he was left with no other option but to kill Wang.

“I wanted to cover it up,” Brother Six said.

Kincade suggested Brother Six was trying to minimise the role he played in the killing and Gu was not present regardless of where it took place.

”I was the planner,” he said.

Brother Six said he was telling the truth and Gu was present for the killing.

He previously told the court he was scared when he heard Wang had been killed at the Massey home.

“They took control of him and tied him to a chair.”

After he was detained, Brother Six started questioning Wang about his plan to kidnap, kill and take his drug storehouse.

During this time, Wang’s girlfriend Ah Li was waiting in the car. Brother Six told her he needed to detain Wang for clarity.

At some point, a man called Kang Kang went back into the house.

Prosecutor Matthew Nathan put to Brother Six that Kang Kang appeared to be emotional, and his behaviour was “hurried” because there had been a “killing inside.”

“But this was your plan wasn’t it?” Nathan asked.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Tony Piao took a secret picture of Jian Qi Zhao (pictured) days after Ricky Wang’s murder.

“Yes, but I [was] still scared,” Brother Six replied.

Kincade suggested it made no sense Brother Six would have a plan to kill Wang while his girlfriend was sitting in the car, and she could have called the police at any time.

But Brother Six said the girlfriend wouldn’t have called the police as Wang was a drug-dealer.

On the trip back to Wang’s apartment, Brother Six told Ah Li she should renovate the property as it was being used to manufacture methamphetamine.

“I said I would like him [Ricky] to go back to China.”

Kincade suggested killing Wang was easy, but it was getting rid of the body that was the difficult part.

A freezer was purchased, a van usually used for transporting vegetables was loaned from a friend and cleaning supplies were bought.

“I think the difficult part was his family not going to police,” Brother Six said.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.