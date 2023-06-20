Woman seen threatening shoppers at Auckland supermarket with hockey stick

Police are on the hunt for a woman after she threatened shoppers at Pak'n'Save Pukekohe on Sunday.

Police are on the hunt for a woman and her male accomplice after she threatened shoppers at Pak’n’Save Pukekohe with a hockey stick, before driving down the footpath, and past the supermarket entrance.

The incident took place on Sunday, June 18, at 2.14pm, police said.

In a video shared on social media, a woman can be seen gesturing violently at shoppers while holding a hockey stick, before quickly running to the driver’s side of a waiting car.

The woman then turns the car a full 360 degrees, in order to zoom past the supermarket, into the footpath crowded with concerned witnesses.

Police confirmed to Stuff they were investigating reports of “threatening behaviour”.

“Witnesses say they saw a woman using a hockey stick in an intimidating manner,” a police spokesperson said.

Supplied Police are on the hunt for a woman after she appeared to threaten shoppers at Pak'nSave Pukekohe on Sunday.

The vehicle used in the incident – a late 90’s, brown-coloured Honda stationwagon – was being sought in relation to several retail theft incidents in Pukekohe, police said.

FoodStuffs have been contacted for comment.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 105, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111, referencing case number 230620/2294.