One hospitalised after police car and dirt bike crash in Whangārei

Cop cars usually respond to crashes but one in Whangārei was involved in one. (File photo)

A person has been hospitalised after a police car and dirt bike crashed in Whangārei on Wednesday afternoon.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified of the incident, which left the dirt bike rider with minor injuries.

Inspector Maria Nordstrom, Whangārei Area Commander, said the incident happened in the suburb of Otangarei, just after 1pm on Wednesday.

“A police vehicle travelling on Jack Street has crashed into a dirt bike travelling at speed in the opposite direction,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Motorcyclist who fled police and crashed has died

* One person dead after serious crash in Kaitaia, Northland

* Police seek witnesses to fatal Whangārei crashes



“Despite efforts to avoid the dirt bike, the two vehicles have collided.”

Nordstrom said police were not pursuing or chasing the dirt bike.

Police/Supplied Police have concerns about dirt bike riding in all public areas. (File photo)

The rider was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A section of road on Jack St, near the intersection with Keyte St, was closed while emergency services responded. It has now been cleared.

As standard procedure in these circumstances, the Independent Police Conduct Authority will be notified of the incident, Nordstrom said.

Speaking generally on Whangārei residents’ concerns about dirt bike riders, a police spokesperson said the issue is not exclusive to Whangārei.

SUPPLIED A police investigation into a large group of dirt bike riders in Auckland made headlines last year. (File video)

“Riding dirt bikes around any public area unsafely is a concern to police, as it poses a safety risk to riders and community members.

“Riders are usually breaking the law as most do not wear helmets, or the bikes are not warranted or registered.”

Many dirt bike riders do not have a licence and are underage, the spokesperson said.

Police “actively attempt to stop” any riders and take enforcement where they can.

Police encourage riders to ensure they are keeping themselves and others safe by wearing helmets, riding safely on a warranted and registered bike, the spokesperson said.

Police encourage anyone who sees anything of concern to report it by ringing 111 or 105 if it has already happened.

Descriptions of the riders, where they came from and which direction they travelled in, and photos of the offenders all help police locate people engaging in this reckless behaviour, they said.