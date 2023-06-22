Desert Rd homicide: The man who nearly got away with murder details stabbing

Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu (pictured in 2018) has admitted his part in Ricky Wang's murder.

A man known by members of a drug syndicate as Fatty, nearly got away with murder, that was until his drug boss told police he had more of a role in the killing.

Gaoxiang (Gordon/Fatty) Yu previously admitted being an accessory after the fact of Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang’s murder in August 2017. But he was later charged and admitted his part in the murder.

On Thursday, the court heard Yu’s account of what happened on the evening of August 19 after Wang had been lured by drug boss, Jian Qi (Brother Six) Zhao, to a Massey meth lab.

The police didn’t even know Wang was missing, let alone had been murdered, until late 2019 when another member of the syndicate told police. His remains were found buried off the Desert Rd in March 2020.

In 2022, Yu had just been granted parole for drug related offending and the accessory charge and was about to be deported back to China when police charged him with murder.

Zhicheng (Michael) Gu who is on trial for Wang’s murder is alleged to have been the stabber, he denies this.

SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

Yu told prosecutor Joanne Lee, he moved to New Zealand from China in August 2015 to study hospitality and culinary arts, but he injured his hand in early 2017.

The injury meant he had to stop his studies and his part-time café job.

He was introduced to Brother Six through a friend and began driving and picking up packages.

He eventually began selling methamphetamine for the syndicate to other drugs dealers.

In August 2017, Yu heard Wang was going to work with a “white guy” to kidnap Brother Six and take away his drugs.

DAVID WHITE/Stuff Brother Six ordered the murder while Zhicheng Gu is alleged to have carried the stabbing out. (Composite image)

“He [Brother Six] didn’t believe [it] at the beginning,” Yu said.

Yu told the court Brother Six wanted to confront Wang.

“He said if it was true he would kill Ricky’s whole family,” Yu said.

The killing

On August 19, Yu was called by Brother Six to go to a Massey home.

On arrival, Gu told him Wang was going to be brought to the house and questioned before he would be killed if Brother Six didn’t believe him, Yu told the court.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Massey home where Ricky Wang was stabbed to death before his body was transported down to the Desert Rd.

“Michael told me he would do it, but he would need my help,” Yu said.

Yu, Gu and a man called Kang Kang, all armed with either guns or a knife, were waiting in a bedroom for Brother Six and Wang to return.

Brother Six told Wang he’d heard about his plan to kill him. Wang initially thought the set-up was a joke, Yu said.

Wang was then tied to a chair with Yu holding a gun behind him.

After a while Gu looked down at his phone, Yu would later find out he'd been given the OK by Brother Six to go ahead with the killing.

Yu grabbed a towel, covered Wang’s mouth and held his head before Gu began stabbing, he told the court.

But Wang managed to get free and there was a struggle between Gu and Wang.

“I kind of froze,” Yu said.

He told the court he didn’t have the bravery to cover Wang’s mouth again.

“Finally Michael’s knife came down...and stabbed around his chest,” he said.

Gu then threw the knife to the side and went to sit in a corner holding his knees, rambling “sorry, sorry”.

“My whole brain went blank and [felt] it wasn’t real,” Yu said.

TOM HUNT/Stuff Ricky Wang’s body would be found in March 2020 by police.

The cover-up

The pair both showered and Yu helped get a plaster for a knife wound on Gu’s finger.

Yu was scared to stay alone with the corpse, so the pair went into one of the bedrooms.

“I didn’t sleep really heavily, I just had my eyes closed and many things running through my brain,” Yu said.

In the early hours of August 20, Yu was tasked with searching for a place to bury Wang’s body. He searched about 40 different locations across the North Island.

By this time Wang’s body had been wrapped in plastic and placed in the bath on ice.

Wang’s body was then placed in a freezer and driven down to the Desert Rd by another syndicate member.

Yu told the court Wang’s body was tipped out of the freezer, the plastic was unwrapped and Wang’s naked body was put into the pre-dug hole. Concrete was then poured on top.

On his drive back to Auckland, Yu was stopped by police near Hamilton and had the car impounded as he was disqualified from driving.

He was then tasked with cleaning up the Massey home and Wang’s city apartment.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.