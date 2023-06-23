Kaikohe manslaughter accused appears in court and can be named, pleads not guilty

Terrance Lowe Kiro first appeared at the Kaikohe District Court earlier in June.

On June 1, 71-year-old Kaikohe local Linda Woods died during a home invasion that police believe was “sexually motivated”

A 52-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in relation to the death, as well as two charges of aggravated assault

The man charged in relation to 71-year-old Linda Woods’ death has pleaded not guilty and can now be named as Terrance Lowe Kiro​.

The 52-year-old man, who was initially granted interim name suppression at the District Court, appeared at the High Court at Whangārei on Friday in front of Justice Timothy Brewer.

His lawyer, Catherine Cull, KC, said name suppression could now lapse and not guilty pleas could be entered.

Kiro, who was sat in the dock, kept his head down during the appearance.

Justice Brewer set a trial set down for June 2025, but said he hoped it could be set down earlier.

Kiro was remanded in custody through to trial.

Police previously said Woods was “attempting to intervene to assist her family members who were also inside the property” when she died on June 1.

RICHARD EDMONDSON/Supplied Linda Woods, left, pictured in 2010 has been described by AA as pleasant and easy-going; an “exceptionally gifted” staff member.

Police said they were called to the home on Taraire St at 11.41pm on June 1 after reports an intruder was found inside the property.

A “struggle” took place after a man was discovered in one of the occupant’s bedrooms, they said.

It’s understood Woods shared the home with four generations of her whānau, all of whom are female. Police said they believed this could have been why the offender targeted Woods’ home.

Woods’ whānau previously said in statement no words could express their gratitude.

“We are overwhelmed and humbled by the generosity and support that has poured in for us.” the statement said.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police cordon a property on Taraire St in Kaikohe where a woman died after a home invasion on Thursday night.

The whānau said they acknowledged the death of Woods had affected not only her family, but the Kaikohe community as a whole.

”If something good can come from this tragedy, Mum would feel honoured and happy that she had some part to play.

”We’re very aware that we live in a small community and things like these can either tear us apart or bring us together as a stronger community. We believe the outcome will be the latter.”

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston previously thanked the community for their co-operation throughout the investigation, and said that police were “pleased” to have brought a “resolution” to Woods’ whānau.

“Her death was a tragedy, and we know that this has been felt deeply throughout the community,” Johnston said.