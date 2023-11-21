Dilworth's former chaplain gets more prison time after admiting another tranche of child sex abuse

Former Dilworth chaplain and Scout leader Ross Browne outside the Auckland District Court in 2020

Dilworth School’s former chaplain will serve extra time in prison after admitting further sexual offending against boys in his care.

Ross Douglas Browne is already serving a sentence of six and-a-half years in prison after previously admitting sexually abusing 14 boys over a 15-year-period.

The former chaplain, religious education teacher and scout leader appeared by audio-visual link from prison at the Auckland District Court on Tuesday. He is unable to leave his prison cell, due to health issues.

Browne admitted indecently assaulting a further five boys between the 1980s and 2000s.

The 75-year-old used his position as a man of God at the Anglican school to sexually abuse boys in his care.

One student who attended Dilworth at the time, described the school as being like jail “but with more rape”.

Judge June Jelas added a further seven months to Browne’s prison sentence. She said she had to take into account what Browne would have been sentenced to, had all of his offending been dealt with at the High Court at one hearing.

She addressed the survivors who observed through another audio-visual link.

“What happened to you was never your fault. You have been brave in coming forward and I hope you find content. I wish you well.

Victim impact statements were read by Crown prosecutor Jacob Barry.

They told of a trail of destruction left by Browne. Many of the survivors of his sexual abuse spoke of addiction, attempted suicide, and failed relationships.

One former student said he had remained quiet for years and only came forward to support his fellow students. He spoke of Browne as an authority figure.

“That trust was abused. We were abused. I was abused.”

He spoke of waking in hospital after a suicide attempt and leaving New Zealand forever.

Another spoke of his life being “tarnished” by the abuse and of also contemplating suicide.

One former student spoke of having a need for older male role models but Browne’s abuse of trust left him feeling betrayed and “shattered”. Those issues of trust are ongoing.

“When people are nice and do good things, I wonder what their motives are and why they would want to get close to a person like me.”

Others spoke of throwing themselves into work to avoid their self-hatred and pain.

Court documents relating to his first raft of charges showed Browne groomed boys by creating isolated environments where his sexual abuse was seen as normal.

Browne’s office was below the school hall. He set up what would become known as “The Crypt” in the room across the hallway. It was a room with two sofas and a television.

Court documents released to Stuff say Browne befriended boys who he believed may have been homosexual, “becoming almost like a father-figure.” He invited them to his coffee club where they could “hang out” and “make out.”

Browne would have boys sit on his knee while others kissed and touched each other. Students who wanted to do more were encouraged to use the nearby toilets.

Browne admitted sexually abusing boys in ‘The Crypt’ and on a massage table he had set up in another room nearby.

At his sentencing, one of the survivors of his offending told Browne: “You must be feeling lucky there’s so few charges. You got away with a lot, didn't you?”

Browne’s widespread sexual abuse was detailed extensively in the Dilworth Inquiry, released in September.

The inquiry heard from one student who trusted Browne to the extent that he told the cleric he was being sexually abused by another student, that he wanted it to stop and he needed help. Instead of providing help, Browne told the boy it was “completely normal behaviour” and he should enjoy it.

The inquiry also documented his intense manipulation. Browne encouraged the boys to explore homosexual experiences with each other.

Some of the boys were not homosexual and the experience has caused years of confusion about their sexual identity.

“At the time I thought I was a homosexual because of Father Browne’s head-f...... s...,” one former student said.

“He was a master manipulator. He would put things in your head then work on it, see where it went. He would introduce you to different things and implore you to explore your sexual fantasies with boys in order to be comfortable in the name of God.”

Browne’s movements after Dilworth

Browne resigned from Dilworth School in 2006 after allegations emerged he had encouraged boys to masturbate in class.

Dilworth undertook an internal investigation before allowing Browne to resign.

Their findings were forwarded to the Anglican Church. There is no evidence the information was sent to the police.

The dossier of information on Browne included interviews with former students. But it didn’t stop the church from appointing Browne to become a parish vicar in Manurewa.

Shane Wenzlick/Stuff Ross Browne was also a reverend at St Luke's Anglican Church in Manurewa.

Church leaders were made aware on three occasions of complaints against Browne, but he was only suspended from church duties after being formally charged by police in September 2020.

At the time he was the vicar of the Manurewa parish and a reverend at St Luke’s Church in Manurewa, south Auckland. He was only suspended after being charged and later resigned from his position.

In May 2022, an Anglican Church tribunal under Canon law issued a decision that found Browne guilty of misconduct, barring him from holding leadership positions within the Anglican church.

