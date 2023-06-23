Ambitious drug runner asks boss for salary, pay rise and holiday pay

An ambitious drug runner who told his drug boss that he deserved a pay rise, a salary and even asked about holidays, was unable to progress pay negotiations because the drug syndicate he belonged to was busted by police.

Maximiliano Javier Luna, originally from Brazil,​ entered guilty pleas to a raft of drugs charges on Friday. Luna was arrested alongside six other men and one woman as part of Operation Mystic in 2020, an eight-month police operation after which police seized $5 million worth of drugs.

The kingpin of the syndicate was Xavier Valent, also known as Harry Whitehead, was extradited from Italy to New Zealand and earlier this month and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Luna appeared at the High Court at Auckland on Friday where he pleaded guilty to a raft of drugs charges, including importing MDMA.

He also admitted to possessing cocaine, methamphetamine, MDMA, ephedrine and LSD for supply.

He further admitted supplying methamphetamine, MDMA and ephedrine.

According to the summary of facts released to Stuff, Luna became involved in the syndicate through another member in September 2018.

He initially agreed to receive imported drug packages to his home as a dummy run. He disputed this.

NZPOLICE/SUPPLIED Firearms were seized by police during Operation Mystic. Luna was not charged with firearms offences.

By November 2019, Luna was the primary runner for one of the storemen and was receiving between $2000 and $5000 in cash for his role.

Luna was given a red Audi to use for his drug runs. The court documents said he disputed this.

Court documents said he would receive lists and then work delivering drugs around Auckland from 8am to 6pm, unless there was a “special occasion”.

One of Luna’s orders included a kilogram of meth in a tea package and MDMA in a Keri juice bottle.

Intercepted communications between Luna and the storeman show the order was picked up, and they discussed the items including “the bottle of juice” for a customer.

One of the storeman’s other workers had previously sent a picture to him of the MDMA in the juice bottle, cash and other drugs.

“Perfect. You are perfecting the art of disguise very well,” the storeman said in a message.

“While Mr Luna’s role never progressed from ‘runner’, he had an appreciation of how the syndicate worked and demonstrated ambition to progress into another, more significant role within the syndicate,” the summary said.

Luna asked multiple times about being paid more, including being paid a salary.

In one message in December 2019, Luna talked about his wages and asked what they do over Christmas because “this doesn’t have holidays”.

Another of Luna’s roles was to deliver significant amounts of cash to an unethical money remittance business. That money would be laundered and sent overseas to Valent in order to pay for the drugs.

Between July 2017 and January 2020, there were 151 cash deliveries to the business and the total amount of cash received was over $26m.

Justice Neil Campbell remanded Luna on bail to appear for sentencing in August.