$60m money laundering operation sees drugs, cars and jet skis seized by police

A police operation across Auckland has uncovered an alleged drug importation and money laundering operation valued at more than $60 million.

Four people have been arrested and vehicles, jewellery, ammunition, jet skis and cash totalling around $1 million have been seized following a six-month investigation

Twenty search warrants were carried out across the Auckland suburbs of Henderson, Albany, Dairy Flat, Te Atatū, Auckland City, Mt Roskill, Massey, Forest Hill, Riverhead, Ranui, Morningside and Bayview.

Police seized eight vehicles, two jet skis on trailers, 19 watches, ammunition, shotgun cartridges, imitation firearms, a Kimar pistol, 3.5kg of methamphetamine and about $100,000 in cash.

Four men, ranging in age from 37 to 47, are facing charges including participating in organised crime groups, importing methamphetamine, MDMA and precursors, supplying methamphetamine, MDMA and precursors and money laundering.

All four appeared in North Shore District Court on Thursday.

Enquiries are ongoing, and police are unable to rule out the possibility of further people being charged.

Customs Investigations Manager Cam Moore said organised crime groups were continuing to smuggle larger quantities of drugs into the country via the maritime supply chain.