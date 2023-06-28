Albany axe attack: Name suppression for witnesses interviewed by media 'unusual'

A community magistrate suppressed the names of witnesses who spoke to journalists after an alleged axe attack in Albany.

A court order suppressing the names of witnesses who spoke to journalists after an alleged axe attack in Auckland could be futile in the age of social media, a law expert says.

Three people were injured after a man allegedly entered a number of restaurants in Albany and attacked them with an axe on June 19.

A 24-year-old appeared before the North Shore District Court the next day, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The hearing took place before community magistrate Rosemary Fitzpatrick​, who made sweeping interim suppression orders, restricting media from reporting much of what was said in court.

Included in the order were the names of witnesses who spoke to journalists at the scene, who were happy to have their names and photos published.

Media could, however, publish the witness accounts anonymously.

Supplied Media may not report the names of those who witnessed an alleged axe attack in Albany, despite the witnesses being happy to speak out about what they saw, due to an interim suppression order.

Overuse of anonymous sources may diminish readers’ trust, as they lose the opportunity to evaluate the credibility of interviewees, according to Stuff’s Code of Practice and Ethics.

Stuff names all interviewees by default and will only provide anonymity to sources who have safety concerns or are disadvantaged.

Fitzpatrick made the order under the Criminal Procedures Act, as she believed publication of the witnesses’ names could impede the accused’s right to a fair trial should the witnesses be called to give evidence.

Associate professor Scott Optican​ of the University of Auckland’s faculty of law described the suppression order as “a bit unusual”.

BRENDON O'HAGAN/Stuff Associate professor Scott Optican said suppression orders had to be justified under the Criminal Procedures Act.

Optican said that open reporting of court proceedings was the default, but name suppression orders could be made under the Criminal Procedures Act if publication would be likely to:

Cause undue hardship

Prejudice a fair trial

Endanger safety

Lead to the identification of another person with name suppression

Interfere with the law, including the prevention, investigation and detection of crime

Prejudice the security or defence of New Zealand.

It was “problematic” to censor people wanting to talk about their experience, Optican said.

“That’s why an order like this needs to be particularly well justified.”

Suppression also applies to members of the public – and posting suppressed information on social media can be considered a breach of the law.

A recent high profile example of this was when Auckland businessman Leo Molloy was convicted of breaching suppression, given 350 hours of community work and fined $15,000 for naming Jesse Kempson, the man found guilty of murdering British backpacker Grace Millane.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Auckland businessman Leo Molloy was charged with breaching name suppression by publishing the name of Grace Millane’s killer, Jesse Shane Kempson, online. Kempson (pictured) had name suppression to protect his fair trial rights for two other court cases.

Kempson had name suppression to protect his fair trial rights for other charges he was facing. He was later convicted of raping a woman and sexually assaulting and violating an ex-girlfriend.

Optican said it was futile to suppress the names of witnesses, as anyone who posted what they saw under their name on social media would be in breach.

“In the age of social media, the very broad suppression orders can feel more problematic.”

“The flow-on effects of this not only impinge media reporting but can sweep a whole lot of people into its orbit who shouldn’t be there.”

Additionally, the courts did not have the resources to monitor and manage breaches across multiple social media platforms.

“Realistically, nothing is ever going to happen to those people.”

Massey University journalism programme leader associate professor James Hollings​ described the community magistrate’s decision to suppress witness names as “nonsense, bizarre”.

Supplied Massey University journalism associate professor James Hollings couldn’t see how media publishing the name of someone who witnesses an alleged crime could risk the defendant’s fair trial rights.

It was the contents of the witness account that could put a trial at risk, not their name, he said.

“It’s very hard to see how a witness' name would come into context or be in dispute in a trial.”

He was aware of many cases where a person had spoken in the media and then been called to give evidence in a trial.

Hollings said the community magistrate could have been erring on the side of caution until the case could be put before a judge.

According to the District Court of New Zealand, community magistrates are part-time judicial officers who oversee less serious criminal court cases.

Hollings said it was important for people to see in the media that witnesses are taken seriously.

“Every time a judge silences a witness, they’re silencing some part of our free speech.”

Stuff asked Chief District Court Judge Heemi Taumaunu​ why the Albany case was put before a community magistrate rather than a judge, given the seriousness of the alleged crime and how publication of witness names could prejudice the accused’s fair trial rights.

“It would be inappropriate to comment on another judicial decision or on a case still before the court,” he said via a spokesperson.