Desert Rd homicide: 'Naive' man searched 'help dispose of a body'

Members of a drug syndicate planned the killing of Ricky Wang (right inset).

He helped cover-up a murder, then googled: “How many years of imprisonment for disposal of a body”.

That was one of the internet searches Yuzhen (Clive) Zhang made when he was summoned to help a friend dispose of a body off the Desert Rd in 2017, it was revealed in court on Friday.

Zhang, was sentenced to home detention for his part in the burial of Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang’s body off the Desert Rd, in August 2017. Wang’s remains wouldn’t be found until March 2020

On Friday Zhang gave evidence in the trial of Zhicheng (Michael) Gu who is accused of fatally stabbing Wang, a charge Gu denies.

During proceedings, Zhang was labelled “naive” by Justice Christian Whata who described his offending as “out of character.”

Earlier this week the court has heard from Jian Qi Zhao​, the drug boss known as Brother Six, who has admitted ordering Wang’s murder. Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu​, another member of the drug syndicate, also detailed to the court the moment the fatal stabbing took place and his role in the murder.

Zhang told the court that on August 19, 2017 he had been playing with his friend Yong (Edison) Qin​, also known as Kang Kang​.

The court heard Zhang was born in China under the one child police and treated friends like family.

It was out of this friendship he ended up helping Kang Kang.

Kang Kang was Brother Six’s personal driver. His whereabouts is unknown.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Massey home where the Crown say Ricky Wang was stabbed to death.

On August 19, Zhang said Kang Kang got a call and had to leave immediately.

In the early hours of August 20, Zhang was then called and asked to help dispose of a body.

He arrived at the Crowne Plaza hotel where he was introduced to Brother Six for the first time.

Zhang noticed a pistol in the room.

In the hotel room, Brother Six, Kang Kang and Yanlong (Tony) Piao, discussed a plan to get rid of the body.

Piao is the one who led police to Wang’s body in 2020.

Around this time, Zhang made a number of internet searches including, “Auckland disposal of body, New Zealand murder/homicide cases, New Zealand kills someone, New Zealand help dispose of a body”.

“I don’t want to be involved too much, I wanted to find out relevant information.”

”My friend Edison was scared, but I didn’t want to get myself involved too much, so I wanted to know more,” Zhang told prosecutor Joanne Lee.

Zhang and Kang Kang were tasked with driving down to the Coromandel to try to find a suitable burial spot, but were not successful.

On this trip, Gu allegedly told Zhang he’d “cut up a body”.

Zhang and Kang Kang then drove down to Rangipo Intake Rd, off the Desert Rd, where Kang Kang dug a grave while Zhang had a nap in the car, the court heard.

David White/Stuff Zhicheng Gu has pleaded not guilty to Ricky Wang’s murder.

Waking up from his nap, Zhang saw Piao pull up in a van and Gu and Yu in another car. He noticed Gu had a knife and a blood spot on his trousers.

Zhang said the other men carried a freezer out of Piao’s van.

He noticed something sticking out of the freezer.

“It’s like a mummy,” Zhang said.

The body was tipped into the grave and concrete poured over, Zhang said.

The men all returned to Auckland, but Zhang reluctantly drove back down to the burial site with some of the men as the grave needed to be dug deeper.

“Michael called me and said I didn’t need to help, just drive,” Zhang said.

Zhang again stayed in the car and had a nap.

Zhang told the court he didn’t realise the body was Wang’s until he saw it on the news in 2020.

The trial before Justice Simon Moore and a jury continues.