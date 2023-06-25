Police investigating after injured man found on highway

Police are investigating an incident where a man was injured in Greytown.

Police want to hear from anyone who saw an injured man near Greytown on Sunday morning who was later found on State Highway 2.

Police are investigating after they were called to a section of the highway between North St and Ahikōuka Rd about 7am.

The man was taken to hospital and remains there in a stable condition.

Police believe the man made his way from Cotter St in Greytown to the 70kmh area north of the Wairarapa township between 5am and 7am.

READ MORE:

* Spitfire to feature in flypasts marking 100 years of NZ military aviation

* South Wairarapa rural residents face 'shocking' 29% rates hike



He was wearing black Nike trackpants, a distinctive red Greytown Football Club shirt and possibly a black long sleeve Greytown FC jacket.

Police want to know more about the man's movements through Greytown and the incident where he was injured.

Please call 105 and quote file number 230625/2031, or make a report online using "update report".

You can also give information anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.