'I just lost it': Uncle's words to police after baby Chance died

Chance Kamanaka O Ke Akura Aipolani-Nielson​ was 10 months old when he opened what would be his first and last Christmas present.

That present would later have to be cut off him to allow emergency services to work on his catastrophic injuries.

On December 15, 2021, Chance woke up a healthy baby boy at the Birkdale home he shared with his mother, aunt, uncle and four cousins, prosecutor Frances Rhodes told the High Court at Auckland on Monday in opening the case for the Crown.

He would die two days later at Starship Children’s Hospital with catastrophic head injuries.

On December 15, at 11am, Chance’s aunt and uncle gave him his first Christmas present: a matching camo outfit. He was dressed up and a picture sent to his mum, who was at work at a nearby early childhood centre.

He was left in the care of his uncle Boston Wilson for just 30 minutes before 111 was called, Rhodes said.

Wilson is on trial facing a charge of murder and has pleaded not guilty.

What happened may never be known, but Chance was left with catastrophic head injuries with a fracture to his skull, bleeding on the brain and haemorrhaging behind the eyes.

Wilson’s lawyer, Lorraine Smith, said in her brief opening statement that the actions of her client that day were accidental. He never intended to kill or cause serious injury, she said.

Smith said this case was a tragedy for everyone involved, including her client who had been talking with his partner about adopting Chance into their own family.

But Rhodes told the jury Chance’s injuries were not accidental and were deliberate.

Chance had been put down for a nap before his aunt left with her father to do some Christmas shopping.

How Chance was struck is not known, but Rhodes said Wilson gave varying stories to emergency responders and family members.

Wilson told one firefighter that while he was playing on his PlayStation he heard Chance cough and saw mucus around him, Rhodes said.

He told police a similar story when he was first interviewed.

“I lost control, I just lost control. I just lost it,” that is what Wilson said to police the second time he was interviewed.

“It’s hard to explain. I just lost it. So much stress.”

Wilson told police Chance wouldn’t stop crying and in accidentally dropping him, the baby hit his head on a table.

Rhodes told the jury Wilson’s explanations were not supported by the medical evidence.

“Perhaps he snapped, lost it, lashed out and instantly regretted it,” Rhodes said.

She said at the moment Wilson struck Chance, he must have known doing so to a young baby was likely to have fatal consequences.

Rhodes said this was a difficult trial about the alleged murder of a young baby, but asked members of the jury to put feelings of prejudice and sympathy aside.

Jurors will hear evidence from a number of witnesses, including Chance’s mother and other whānau members. Wilson’s partner will also give evidence as well as emergency responders and medical experts and doctors who treated Chance at Starship Hospital.

The trial before Justice Christine Gordon continues.