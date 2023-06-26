Auckland Man accused of child sex abuse can now be named

The Auckland District Court where Razz Edwards’ name suppression was revoked

A man accused of sexually abusing a girl can now be named.

The suppression order preventing Razz Edwards’ name being published has been revoked.

Edwards has denied charges of sexual violation and six charges of indecently assaulting a girl.

His lawyer Peter Sydall initially believed Edwards’ trial was only five weeks away and asked for the order to continue until trial.

But Crown prosecutor Helen Brown pointed out it was actually a year and five weeks away.

Sydall apologised for his mistake.

Sydall said Edwards had high blood pressure and other health issues and naming his client would cause “extreme hardship” and could prejudice his rights to a fair trial.

Judge Barbara Morris said Edwards’ name suppression had not been dealt with earlier due to delays caused by the flooding of the Auckland District Court in January and Covid-19.

She said Edwards’ arguments did not meet the threshold required.

Judge Morris said there was no updated medical information relating to his blood pressure, angina and gout.

She also said whakamā (shame) was a natural consequence of being charged with sexual offences and did not outweigh the important principal of open justice.

Judge Morris said there was a high public interest in sex abuse trials, but an article on the proceedings would have no impact on Edwards’ trial.

“Today’s newspapers are not tomorrow’s fish and chip packages – they remain on the internet.”

She said an article on the internet would not have any effect on Edwards’ trial as it will not contain any information not already known to a juror and jurors are told not to search the internet.