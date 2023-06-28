Man accused of murdering 10-month-old baby Chance told aunt: 'It's my fault'

A man accused of murdering his 10-month-old nephew was heard to say “it’s my fault” as paramedics desperately tried to save the boy.

Boston Wilson was the only adult at home on December 15, 2021, when the Crown says baby Chance Aipolani-Nielson received his fatal head injuries.

Boston Wilson has denied a charge of murder. His lawyers say their client never intended to kill or cause serious injury to Chance.

On Wednesday Wilson’s aunt, Christina Wilson, told the High Court in Auckland that she was at her sister’s in Birkdale when they received a call from Boston Wilson to say an ambulance was at his place, a few hundred metres away, in Birkdale, on Auckland’s North Shore.

READ MORE:

* Mother of baby Chance says man accused of baby's murder was 'fidgety'

* 'I just lost it': Uncle's words to police after baby Chance died

* Auckland baby death: Man who denies murdering 10-month-old boy can now be named



She made her way to the home and found her nephew distressed and upset.

“He was standing in the lounge and crying and saying: ‘It’s my fault.’ He had his shirt up over his face and he was wiping his face.”

Christina Wilson said her nephew explained he had performed CPR on Chance.

“He was stressed out because he couldn’t bring him back.”

Later that night, as Chance lay in Auckland’s Starship Hospital fighting for his life, Boston Wilson exchanged messages with his aunt, saying he was worried about “Chancey-Boy”.

Christina Wilson advised her nephew.

“Need to be careful now they are looking for someone to charge. Blood on the brain also may mean someone shook him.”

Boston Wilson responded: “Yeah, we’re aware of how they look at it but we’re not worried as we know nothing has happened to that poor little boy, aunt.”

Christina Wilson replied: “Well, you know where I am if it turns to shit.”

Chance died in Hospital two days later.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Boston Wilson appears in Auckland High Court charged for the death of baby Chance.

Earlier, the court heard how Chance’s mother, Azure Aipolani-Nielson, went to work at a childcare centre, leaving her baby boy with her sister Darien Aipolani-Williams and her sister’s partner, Boston Wilson.

Aipolani-Williams told the court she fed Chance before putting him to bed for a nap.

Wilson took the couple’s three older daughters down the road to an auntie’s house.

When he returned at about midday, Aipolani-Williams went out with her father.

While they were out, Wilson called her father’s cellphone. Through tears, Aipolani-Williams told the court she put the call on speaker phone.

“He said, ‘This boy’s not breathing, call an ambulance’... He said he heard Chance cough and he went to go check and he had mucus in his mouth.”

Aipolani-Williams said she called 111 and she and her father headed home. They found Wison giving Chance CPR on the sofa. She took over before an ambulance arrived and took Chance to hospital.

No one from the family accompanied the 10-month-old in the ambulance.

Aipolani-Williams said her father picked up Chance’s mother from work to take her to Starship and later that night she packed some clothes and dropped them off. Covid-19 protocols meant they could not get into the hospital.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Police at the scene on Vandeleur Rd in the North Shore suburb of Birkdale.

That night the sisters exchanged messages. Aipolani-Williams asked how Chance was doing and if medical authorities knew what had caused his injuries.

Aipolani-Nielson messaged her sister an update, shortly after 6pm. “The nurses think that he was hurt, sis. So cops and Oranga Tamariki are being involved. He has blood in his brain which means he may not survive [crying emoji].”*

She said the police may be coming to talk to her and Wilson.

Aipolani-Williams responded: “Sorry sis, don’t worry, it will all be okay!!! That’s fine if they come to talk, my sis... As long as you are okay. I love you, sis.”

A short time later, she sent another message saying “You know nothing happened so let’s just be positive and do what’s best for Chance, sis.”

Later that night, Aipolani-Williams asked for another update.

The reply from Chance’s mother was blunt: “Well, they said it definitely happens today. Someone has hurt him today. Ummm, he most likely going to die... That’s what they said. So if you know nothing and have told me the full story, sis, then all good but, man, WTF?!”

Aipolani-Williams responded: “Nothing happened today tho at all. You should know that.”

Aipolani-Nielson told her sister she was in a separate room to her son. “They didn’t say it was Boston to me. I guess it’s just what they think. I’m not a cop.”

She said Chance was dying and had a “cracked skull”.

“The nurses have done scans and they think it’s more than a fall so something or someone ... Not blaming anyone has hurt him real bad [sad face emoji]”

Her sister responded: “Me and Bos [Wilson] are going crazy because we know we didn’t do anything.”

Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock asked Aipolani-Williams about the messages and where she was getting her information from. She responded: “From myself and Boston.”

In cross-examination from her Wilson’s lawyer, Phil Hamlin, Aipolani-Williams confirmed she was still in a relationship with Wilson but Wilson’s bail conditions meant she had not seen him since Chance was injured in December 2021.

She confirmed Wilson was a “hands on father” and would feed, bathe and change the nappies of their children.

She said Wilson treated Chance like he was his own child and that the couple had talked of officially adopting their nephew.

Under re-examination, Aipolani-Williams confirmed she had not mentioned the adoption plans to the police.

The trial, before Justice Christine Gordon, and a jury continues.

*Some punctuation has been added to Stuff’s reporting of text messages, but spelling has not been changed.