Husband jailed after 'senseless' murder of wife's other man, but son forgives him

John Tofu Ioane was stabbed to death outside the home of the woman he was having an affair with.

A husband who had just found out his wife was having an affair was angry, he grabbed a kitchen knife and stabbed the other-man at least nine times in his face and torso.

John Tofu Ioane​ was found critically injured near a block of units in Auckland’s Panmure on August 23, 2021. He died at the scene.

Ioane was having an affair with Joelene Tarei​, Bradford Damian Kipa’s​ wife.

On Thursday, Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Kipa to life imprisonment after he previously admitted the murder.

READ MORE:

* Man admits stabbing another man to death during Auckland lockdown

* Panmure homicide: Auckland man remanded without plea on murder charge

* Panmure homicide: Man's charge of common assault upgraded to murder



Justice Venning said the killing was tragic, senseless and he carried on recklessly stabbing Ioane.

“When he arrived rather than facing him man to man, you deliberately went back into your unit and armed yourself with your knife.”

Justice Venning said it must have been obvious he was stabbing an unarmed man.

David White/Stuff Bradford Kipa stabbed Joan Ioane to death.

The court heard Tarei and Kipa had been in a relationship for 10 years.

Shortly after December 2020, Tarei and Ioane, who were work colleagues, formed a relationship.

On August 23, 2021, days into the Covid-19 Delta lockdown, Kipa confronted Tarei about his suspicions.

The pair had both been drinking that day.

Tarei told him she had kissed another man and Kipa became enraged and an argument ensued.

“You lied to me again...I loved you so much...You went and did this to me...You didn’t take your vows seriously...Is this what you think of our marriage,” Kipa said.

Kipa forcibly took Tarei’s phone from her and smashed it.

At 6.25pm, Tarei used her work phone to message Ioane telling him she’d told her husband about the affair.

“Brad broke my fone (sic)...Told him I cheated...Got a hiding,” Tarei said in a message.

Kipa then sent a message to Ioane.

At 7.16pm, Ioane sent a message to Tarei’s phone saying he was at the Panmure home.

Kipa walked outside, armed with a kitchen knife.

A short argument broke out before Kipa stabbed Ioane at least nine times. The one that hit the aorta was fatal.

Tarei came out of her home to find Ioane face down on his stomach. She applied towels to the heavily bleeding body.

During a 111 call, Kipa could be heard saying, “I f...... told him I was gonna kill him if he comes here”.

As soon as the police arrived, Kipa admitted he stabbed Ioane.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Justice Geoffrey Venning sentenced Bradford Kipa at the High Court at Auckland.

“I lost my hero”

What was meant to be the best year of his life, quickly turned into the worst, the eldest son of Ioane said in his victim impact statement.

Jarius Ioane​ said he wrote his statement in tears, pain, hurt and brokenness.

He said it’s taken a lot of repairing, remoulding and healing to get to this stage.

On Jarius’ wedding day in April, his father told him he was proud.

“I’ll never forget the long hug and words he shared,” he said.

Jarius Ioane said many of his family members were still grieving and beating themselves up.

”It’s been the hardest journey, but I got to a point in dwelling in my own pity every day that wasn’t going to help me get through this.”

Jarius Ioane told Kipa he forgave him.

“You may have taken his life away, but I can guarantee you his legacy will live on, and it will live on stronger,” Jarius Ioane said.

Ioane’s cousin said her “big brother” was brutally murdered by an insecure little man, and he did not deserve to be ripped away from their family.

She said Ioane would feed the homeless and loved preaching on the streets.

Both read out Ioane’s favourite Bible verse: “But the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.”

“I hope hearing those statements gives you some insight into the consequences of your actions,” Justice Venning said.

Kipa’s lawyer Terence Darby said a sentence of life imprisonment would be manifestly unjust in this case.

”He was a good person who did a very, very bad thing,” Darby said.

Darby submitted Kipa’s culpability was more akin to manslaughter than murder.

Prosecutor Sam McMullan disagreed and said life imprisonment was still sought.

Justice Venning accepted Kipa was truly remorseful and had accepted his problem with alcohol.

While there had been provocative messages exchanged between Ioane and Kipa, Justice Venning said Kipa’s actions were wholly disproportionate.

Kipa was sentenced to life imprisonment and must spend at least 10 years’ behind bars.