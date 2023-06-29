Three police officers charged with assault after 'fleeing driver incident'

The incident is alleged to have happened on January 3, 2022. (File photo)

Three Auckland police officers have been charged with assault after a “fleeing driver incident” more than a year ago.

The three police officers are alleged to have assaulted three people between them on January 3, 2022, in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill.

A 39-year-old male is charged with assaulting one person, while 25 and 28-year-old males are both charged with the assault of two people.

According to Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus the alleged assaults happened after a “fleeing driver incident in January last year”.

“A vehicle failed to stop for police after a ramraid at a dairy in Pt Chevalier in the early hours of 3 January 2022,” Malthus said.

An investigation was carried out into the officers’ actions and the three officers had been charged with assault, she said.

“All three are currently on restricted duties while the matter remains before the Auckland District Court.

Police are not able to comment further while matters are before the court.”

The trio appeared in Auckland District Court on Thursday morning.

According to Richard Marchant, who represented the 25-year-old, his client pleaded not guilty to both assault charges against him.

If found guilty, they could face a maximum penalty of one year in prison.