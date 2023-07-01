Desert Rd homicide: Inside the trial of the last henchman standing

Members of a drug syndicate planned the killing of Ricky Wang (right inset).

It would have been the perfect crime. No one even suspected he was missing, let alone dead. Until one day in December 2019 a man would call police from inside prison walls and reveal a horrific crime that would lead police on a 360km journey to a lonely stretch of highway where the body of Ricky Wang would be found, and the secrets of a drug syndicate would be revealed.

Catrin Owen has covered the Desert Rd case since 2020 through various court appearances, guilty pleas, sentencings and finally the trial of the last man standing.

On Friday that man, Zhicheng (Michael) Gu was found guilty of Wang’s murder. The Crown’s case was that he was ordered by his drug boss to kill Wang, who was believed to be behind a plot to kill the boss and take his drug empire.

The victim

Bao Chang (Ricky) Wang’s body laid undisturbed for three years in an unmarked grave on Desert Rd, no one was actively trying to find him, and no missing person report was ever filed.

Many would be forgiven for thinking Wang wasn’t missed by anyone. It isn’t true.

The gang that took his life, also ensured those close to him, his ex-wife and children, were left believing that the man they cared deeply for had discarded them for a better life.

SUPPLIED Bao Chang Wang, known as Ricky Wang, went missing in 2017.

And it is no surprise they would believe the lie, given Wang’s previous behaviour.

Before moving to New Zealand, Wang, in his 30s, was born and raised in China under the brutal one-child policy of the time, families who deviated from that policy were punished financially.

Wang’s parents’ followed the rules. Their son was their only pride and joy.

Wang’s mother still remains in the dark about her son’s murder, his father however, upon hearing the news, suffered a heart attack.

In a statement previously read out at the sentencing’s of another syndicate member, Wang’s father described the “loneliness and grief” he and his wife suffer.

“In our Chinese culture, parents raise children when they are young, so they will look after us when we grow old,” his statement said.

When Wang moved to New Zealand, he got a job at SkyCity Casino where he met his wife.

The pair married and had two children together, their family life would be torn apart by Wang’s many infidelities and illegal activities.

He admitted to his wife that he had problems with gambling, visiting prostitutes and taking drugs.

Despite separating, the pair were in contact regularly.

JASON DORDAY/Stuff The Massey home where Ricky Wang was stabbed to death before his body was transported down to the Desert Rd.

The last time Wang saw his family was in June 2017 when he dropped them off to the airport who were visiting family in China.

His ex-wife remembers Wang looking healthy “and still quite chubby”.

The pair would last speak to each other around mid-August over the WeChat app while she was still in China.

She never heard from Wang again.

Soon after his disappearance, she was visited by syndicate member, Yanlong (Tony) Piao who gave her $10,000 and told her Wang had fled the country.

”I tried to find him, leave a message, tried to locate him, I tried a lot of ways,” the woman said.

Despite the tumultuous relationship, she describes Wang as a “guardian” whose death has damaged her mental health and the family’s financial security.

The syndicate

Wang knew his drug boss Jian Qi Zhao by many names including Six, Brother Six, B6, Lao 6, Leo, Lao Liu, Old Liu, Uncle Liu, Uncle Six and Captain.

They had many similarities that made them compatible friends, and one that would turn them both against each other – the need to hold power.

Unlike Wang, Brother Six’s upbringing in China was filled with poverty and violence was common.

He moved to Macau where he worked at a casino and was attracted to the money and lifestyle of a man who offered him a job which later led him to drug related activities.

Brother Six moved to New Zealand on a visitors visa. He eventually admitted coming to the country to sell drugs. His particular empire could import ephedrine which is a key ingredient in the manufacture of methamphetamine.

Brother Six found a hole in the New Zealand market that he could fill and business was good.

It’s unclear how much money Brother Six made while he was in New Zealand, but it was likely in the millions, with most of it sent back to China.

Despite denying his wealth, while wearing expensive Louis Vuitton trainers in the court, Brother Six did not deny his role in the murder of Wang, in fact he freely admitted to planning it but says he had no hand in performing the deed.

When Brother Six moved to New Zealand he met and moved in with Zhicheng (Michael) Gu, a man who he would eventually order to kill Wang.

The makeup of the syndicate was men Brother Six considered trustworthy confidants – part of his “inner-circle” according to the Crown.

NZ POLICE/Supplied Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu (pictured in 2018) has admitted his part in Ricky Wang's murder.

Gu’s, initial role was as a parcel catcher before he later became the “head of the kitchen” and was cooking meth.

Gaoxiang (Gordon) Yu, also known as Fatty, was described as the head of marketing, he was the man who had the gang connections and would sell the drugs.

Yanlong (Tony) Piao, was one of Wang’s online video game friends, who came to know Brother Six through the massage parlour he owned.

Piao and Wang’s friendship started online and got closer when Wang’s marriage fell apart and Piao opened his home and also lent him $300,000k – which he never got back.

It’s unclear when exactly Wang became involved with the syndicate, but for a period of time he was washing cash for Brother Six and money laundering.

Wang also took an interested in cooking methamphetamine and had his own supply of ephedrine being imported from an American Boss.

While things looked cohesive, profitable and in order at the front of the syndicate’s house, whispers of an uprising and skullduggery within it were brewing.

Last supper

It was in early August 2017, when Yu heard rumours that Wang was planning to kidnap or kill Brother Six and attempt to rob his ephedrine warehouse and supplant him as the supplier in New Zealand.

At first Brother Six didn’t believe what Yu was telling him, but after he verified it, he swung into action.

Brother Six told the court he feared for his life and was left with the only two options; return to China or kill Wang – he chose the latter.

Brother Six called a meeting with his inner-circle, including his trusted friend Edison Quinn, known as Kang Kang.

“Michael (Gu) told me he would do it, but he would need my help,” Yu said.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Ricky Wang had one final supper down at Seafood Paradise in Wynyard Quarter.

Brother Six organised a dinner at Seafood Paradise restaurant with Wang and Wang’s girlfriend.

Little did Wang know that this would be his last supper before he’d be killed.

The trio returned to Gu’s Massey home. Wang’s girlfriend was told to stay in the car.

Yu, Gu and Kang Kang, all armed with either guns or a knife, were waiting in a bedroom for Brother Six and Wang to return.

At first Wang thought the set-up was a joke, before he was tied to a chair while Yu held a gun to his back.

Brother Six and Kang Kang left to wait in the car with Wang’s girlfriend parked outside the property, a short time later Brother Six gave Gu the go ahead, via text, to kill Wang.

Yu grabbed a towel, covered Wang’s mouth and held his head before Gu began stabbing.

But Wang managed to get free and there was a struggle between Gu and Wang.

“I kind of froze,” Yu told the court.

“Finally Michael’s knife came down...and stabbed around his chest,” he said.

Gu then threw the knife to the side and went to sit in a corner holding his knees, rambling “sorry, sorry”.

Burial and cover-up

It wasn’t long after Wang was killed that Brother Six mobilised others to help in the cover-up. He summoned Wang’s closest friend in the syndicate, Piao to meet him at the Crowne Plaza hotel in the early hours of August 20.

Inside the privacy of a hotel room, Brother Six pulled out a pistol with a long silencer, placing it on a coffee table pointing at Piao.

Inside the room, Brother Six told Piao they’d “got rid” of Wang.

“I was very shocked... I didn’t think it meant killed,” Piao told the court during the trial.

Yu was tasked with searching for a place to bury Wang’s body. He searched about 40 different locations across the North Island.

TOM HUNT/Stuff Ricky Wang’s body was found by detective in March 2020.

Kang Kang’s invited his friend Yuzhen (Clive) Zhang to aid with the cover-up.

Zhang, described as a naive guy by the judge who sentenced him, did an internet search, which would later be used as evidence, asking google: “How many years of imprisonment for disposal of a body”.

Other searches by Zhang included: “Auckland disposal of body. New Zealand murder/homicide cases. New Zealand kills someone. New Zealand help dispose of a body,” (sic).

Gu, Yu and Piao were tasked with cleaning up the murder scene.

Bloodied clothes, plastic sheets and floorboards were later dumped in a construction site skip.

There was one trip down to the Coromandel with Wang’s body in the back of a borrowed van before the Desert Rd was decided as the final burial site.

That evening at 6.59pm, Piao sat on the sofa of the Massey home where the murder took place, and took a picture of Brother Six.

“I [was] scared. I knew I was doing [a] very dangerous thing.”

Brother Six can be seen in the photo wearing all black. A 2 litre bottle of bleach can be seen as well as a bin bags and other items.

NZ POLICE/Supplied $50 notes Yanlong Piao received from Michael Gu.

At 1.27am on August 22, the journey began to Wang’s burial site.

Kang Kang and Clive left first, followed by Gu and Fatty who were acting as a look-out for police and finally Piao driving the van with Wang’s body in the freezer.

A grave was dug while Clive claimed he had a nap in the car.

After returning to Auckland, Brother Six became concerned the grave wasn’t deep enough so ordered the four of the men to go back down and re dig it. They did.

Kang Kang and Clive would make another trip down after Kang Kang thought he’d lost his wallet.

Both the Massey house and Wang’s Symonds St apartment, which was being used to cook meth, were extensively renovated in an attempt to conceal the crime.

Meth arrests and confessions

Between August to December 2017, things appeared to be good, the meth trade was booming, Piao was working full-time as a meth cook, Wang’s ex-wife had been paid $10k and told he had run off to another country and no one had filed a missing person report to police.

However, their good fortune would soon turn, and in January 2018 the unravelling would begin.

Piao and Gu were arrested during a meth cook-up at a Sandringham property when police stormed the house in a clan-lab raid.

After being arrested Piao agreed to speak to Detective Roy Yu “off the record”.

Piao told the detective, he and Gu were working for Brother Six who was involved in running more clandestine labs.

The detective was also told about Wang.

Fatty and Brother Six wouldn’t be arrested till later in 2018.

Catrin Owen/Stuff Yanlong Piao at his sentencing at the High Court at Auckland in relation to Ricky Wang's murder

All four admitted various drugs and firearms charges and were all sentenced to terms of imprisonment.

It was late 2019 when Piao, still behind bars, called his wife and asked her to get detective Yu to give him a call.

At the prison visit, Piao told the detective he had information about a murder.

“I was there when it happened, and I helped transport the body and I felt like I had no other options,” Piao told detective Yu.

Piao disclosed to Wang was stabbed by Gu three times at a home in Massey.

Police drove Piao to the Desert Rd area in the hope he could locate the burial site. Despite various attempts, Piao could not find it.

It wasn’t till March 2020, that detective Murray Free said police were able to find Wang’s body by accessing Piao’s phone and GPS data, despite Piao ringing his wife and asking her to delete it.

Piao and Zhang were quick to admit their parts as accessories after Wang’s murder and were sentenced.

Piao has since been granted parole.

But evidence would show that Piao left crucial parts of the murder out, including the fact Fatty, the syndicates marketing man, was at the scene of the crime.

During the police investigation into Wang’s death, police received intelligence that Fatty had a bigger part to play.

David White/Stuff Zhicheng Gu was found guilty of murder on Friday.

Fatty was about to be deported in 2022, after serving time behind bars for the drug offending and then assisting in the cover-up the murder, when he was charged with murder.

He was sentenced for Wang’s murder the week before Gu’s trial started.

Trial

Six years on from Wang’s murder, the last case has played out in court.

While all syndicate members pointed the finger at Gu as the person who delivered the fatal blow to Wang, he, through his lawyer, pointed that charge at the gang’s marketing man Yu.

There was no dispute that Gu helped with the cover-up though.

Gu’s lawyers questioned whether it was a knife used or perhaps even a gun to kill Wang.

They suggested Wang was killed at his own Symonds St apartment and then transported in the back of his Audi to the Massey home. But that didn’t make sense, the prosecution said.

Gu’s lawyer Julie-Anne Kincade KC told the jury, the syndicate members were liars who had covered up and minimised their involvement in Wang’s murder to benefit themselves by getting shorter prison terms.

”Not one of them cared for the truth – all they cared about was themselves.”

Gu wasn’t a “tough, gang guy,” Kincade continued. “He wasn’t part of a plan.”

But prosecutor Matthew Nathan refuted Kincade’s assertions, saying there was plenty of evidence that pointed to Gu’s involvement.

“Whether he did it because Brother Six directed him to, or [to] secure [a] financial future or both is irrelevant.

“The only logical inference is that Michael Gu was directly involved and that he is the person who inflicted the fatal blow,” Nathan told the jury.

In the end the jurors agreed with the Crown.

Gu clasped his hands together and looked down as the jury foreman read out one single word: "Guilty."

And the last henchman, whose normally stoic demeanour betrayed nothing, finally crumpled, not for the man he murdered but for the price he will now pay for the life he took from Ricky Wang.