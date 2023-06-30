Baby Chance's catastrophic, fatal injuries likely from 'violent shaking' - expert

Chance Kamakana O Ke Akua Aipolani-Nielson​ pictured in his first and last Christmas present, just hours before he was fatally injured.

Baby Chance Aipolani-Nielson had extensive bleeding on his brain, widespread brain damage and fractures to his skull that could not have been caused by an accident, a court has heard.

Chance’s uncle, Boston Wilson, was the only person in the Birkdale house on December 15, 2021, when the Crown says the 10-month-old received the fatal injuries.

He is on trial at the High Court in Auckland and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder. His lawyers have said he never intended to kill or cause harm.

The Crown says the injuries are completely inconsistent with an accident and must have been caused on purpose.

READ MORE:

* Man accused of murdering baby Chance tells detectives two different stories

* Man accused of murdering 10-month-old baby Chance told aunt: 'It's my fault'

* Mother of baby Chance says man accused of baby's murder was 'fidgety'

* 'I just lost it': Uncle's words to police after baby Chance died



Ricky Wilson/Stuff Boston Wilson appears in Auckland High Court charged for the death of baby Chance.

Dr Francessa​ Wilson is a paediatric neuroradiologist, an expert in reading X-rays and scans of the skulls and brains of children.

She told the court CT scans were carried out on the day baby Chance was admitted to Starship and the days following.

The doctor said MRI scans showed widespread dead and dying areas of the baby’s brain and bleeding behind the eyes.

They also revealed extensive swelling and bleeding around and inside the brain and spinal cord.

“We don’t see it in a spinal cord, even in car accidents.”

The scans also revealed fractures and a depression to the left side of the skull, near baby Chance’s ear.

Crown prosecutor Alysha McClintock asked Wilson what kind of force would be required to cause baby Chance’s injuries.

“I would say a significant force, if that’s useful. We see a lot of accidental trauma… a fall out of a supermarket trolley, and at worst they might have a crack, but not a depression or the two cracks.”

She said some bleeding on the brain caused by ruptured veins is sometimes seen in car crashes where a person has suffered whiplash. But baby Chance had bleeding all around the brain.

McClintock asked what could cause that.

“It would have to be an acceleration/deceleration force but repeatedly applied and potentially a rotational component,” Dr Francessa Wilson said.

She went on to say the injuries were consistent with a “violent shaking” and a “significant impact” to cause the fracture and was unlikely to have been caused by baby Chance being dropped.

“It is certainly one of the most severe brain injuries I’ve seen.”

Under cross-examination from Boston Wilson’s lawyer Phil Hamlin, Dr Francessa Wilson said the fracture and brain injury were unlikely to have been caused by a “bump” or a “tap” and she was basing that on research and studies.

“Extrapolating, the chance of death from a short fall is very, very rare. I think the Auckland study found one in a million or less than one in a million so, yeah, still possible.”

Hamlin put a series of scenarios to the doctor. First, that his client had “scooped” Chance up from the bed and dropped him on a table. Dr Francessa Wilson agreed such as action could have caused the skull fracture.

Hamlin then put it to her that his client then attempted CPR and violently shook the baby.

The doctor responded: “To tear all those veins, it would have to be repetitive.”

Lastly, Hamlin proposed his client had been carrying Chance out of the room and the baby’s head had collided with the door frame and asked if that could also cause the fracture.

The doctor said there would need to be “significant force” and suggested his client would need to be running at the time.

The scenarios are not completely consistent with what Boston Wilson has previously told police.

DVD recordings of the 23-year-old’s interviews with police have been played to court. In these, he initially told detectives he was playing PlayStation in the lounge while Chance was napping in a bedroom.

He said he heard a “mucousy cough” and found Chance pale and unresponsive. He then carried out CPR.

Eight days later, his story changed after being told Chance had a fractured skull.

Wilson said he “lost it” before explaining he had dropped Chance by accident.

When he was told expert medical evidence suggested the injuries could not have been caused on purpose, Wilson’s story changed again.

“So there’s a table in there. Baby hit his head on the corner of the table when I dropped him. But I’m telling you the truth. I did not hit him at all.”

The trial, before a jury and Justice Christine Gordon, continues.