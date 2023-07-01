Youths armed with tyre iron steal cigarettes in Auckland

The youths were tracked by the police Eagle helicopter. (File photo)

Four young people have been arrested following two aggravated robberies in Auckland.

The youths entered a shop on Mahia Rd in Manurewa about 9.20am, police inspector Jason Homan​ said in a statement.

However, they fled empty-handed after a fog cannon and panic alarm were activated.

Then at 10.10am, three of the youths entered a shop on Henderson Valley Rd in Henderson, armed with a tyre iron.

“They jumped the counter while the shopkeepers were in the back room, stealing cigarettes,” Homan said.

After a fog cannon went off, the people got into a car and fled the scene.

The car was spotted on CCTV driving down Great North Rd in Glen Eden and sighted by the police Eagle helicopter.

“Police units on the ground attempted to use road spikes to stop the vehicle but this was unsuccessful.”

The car continued to flee at speed on a motorway and was eventually abandoned at Ngāti Ōtara Park.

“Police dog units were used to track the four occupants who were taken into custody.”

Police are yet to lay charges.