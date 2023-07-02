Stand-off with armed teens on rooftop enters second day

Five young people remain on the roof of Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri.

A stand-off between armed teenagers on the roof of a youth justice facility in Auckland and the authorities has entered its second day – with teens now having camped out on the roof for over 24 hours.

A group of five young people have been on the rooftop since at least 12.40pm on Saturday, when police were called to the incident at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri.

One of the young people could be seen holding what appeared to be a radio and another a phone on Sunday morning.

All of the teens’ faces were now covered with bandannas.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush said the youths “spent the night on the roof and within its cavity”.

A spokesperson for Oranga Tamariki would not answer Stuff’s questions about whether food, drink or fresh clothing were being provided to those on the roof.

They also wouldn’t say what the teens were asking for.

Speaking on Saturday night, Bush said a “large contingent of police” have been trying to de-escalate the situation.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The remaining five young people spent the night on the roof and within its cavity.

“Our priority is the safety of these young people, and we are managing this situation with extreme caution, especially with the wet weather forecast overnight.”

He said he was on the site leading the operation overnight, which also involved one Fire and Emergency New Zealand unit.

“We are practising safe and reasonable negotiation tactics and working to de-escalate the situation.

“The young people are within the boundary of the facility and there is no risk to public safety.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police could be seen at the facility gates attempting to talk to the young people on Saturday.

He said the group, which at one stage increased to eight young people, forced their way out of a unit and up onto the roof area of the facility.

On Saturday, they could be seen on the roof of the facility, armed with pipes and bits of metal.

One appeared to have what looked like blood on his clothing, while police could be seen at the facility gates attempting to talk to the people on the roof.

At 9.30am on Sunday, a police spokesperson confirmed that police remain on site in a “support capacity”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff One Fire and Emergency New Zealand unit joined a “large contingent” of police officers working to de-escalate the situation overnight.

The incident comes just a week after a dangerous day-long standoff between police and a group of teenagers at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Burnham.

Stuff understands a group of five teenagers took a set of keys from a guard in a unit at the facility, escaped to the roof and refused to come down.

KFC was reportedly used to negotiate with the teenagers, who were given the fast food after they surrendered.