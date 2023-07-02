Top police negotiators called in to stand-off with armed teens on rooftop

Five young people remain on the roof of Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri.

A stand-off between armed teenagers on the roof of an Auckland youth justice facility and authorities has dragged on for more than 24 hours, with top police negotiators at the scene.

A group of five young people have been on the rooftop since at least 12.40pm on Saturday, when police were called to the incident at Korowai Manaaki Youth Justice Residence in Wiri.

One of the young people could be seen holding what appeared to be a radio and another a phone on Sunday morning.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush​ said the phone was provided by police staff for negotiations with a “large and experienced” team on site, including some of Auckland’s top police negotiators.

The radio however was obtained by the youths. All of the teens’ faces were covered with bandannas.

Bush said while the situation is not ideal, the safety of the young people’s safety is the top priority.

“We have ensured they are warm enough and they have food and water. We are also in contact with the whānau of these young people.

“While this situation is contained and there is no danger to the public, I acknowledge that it is still very much ongoing, we are all hopeful that we can update with a safe resolution soon.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The remaining five young people spent the night on the roof and within its cavity.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive Mike Bush said earlier the youths “spent the night on the roof and within its cavity”.

A spokesperson for Oranga Tamariki would not say what the teens were asking for.

Speaking on Saturday night, Bush said a “large contingent of police” have been trying to de-escalate the situation and Fenz and St John had been on site as a precaution.

“Our priority is the safety of these young people, and we are managing this situation with extreme caution, especially with the wet weather forecast overnight.”

He said he was on the site leading the operation overnight, which also involved one Fire and Emergency New Zealand unit.

“We are practising safe and reasonable negotiation tactics and working to de-escalate the situation. The young people are within the boundary of the facility and there is no risk to public safety.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Police could be seen at the facility gates attempting to talk to the young people on Saturday.

He said the group, which at one stage increased to eight young people, forced their way out of a unit and up onto the roof area of the facility.

On Saturday, they could be seen on the roof of the facility, armed with pipes and bits of metal.

One appeared to have what looked like blood on his clothing, while police could be seen at the facility gates attempting to talk to the people on the roof.

At 9.30am on Sunday, a police spokesperson confirmed that police remain on site in a “support capacity”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff One Fire and Emergency New Zealand unit joined a “large contingent” of police officers working to de-escalate the situation overnight.

The incident comes just a week after a dangerous day-long standoff between police and a group of teenagers at Te Puna Wai ō Tuhinapo in Burnham.

Stuff understands a group of five teenagers took a set of keys from a guard in a unit at the facility, escaped to the roof and refused to come down.

KFC was reportedly used to negotiate with the teenagers, who were given the fast food after they surrendered.