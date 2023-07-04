'Extreme level of force' required to cause baby Chance's bleeding behind the eyes

Chance Aipolani-Nielson​ hours before he was catastrophically injured, pictured in his first and last Christmas present.

Baby Chance Aipolani-Nielson had extensive bleeding behind his eyes that would have required extreme level of force, a child eye specialist has told a court.

Chance’s uncle, Boston Wilson, was the only person in the Birkdale house on December 15, 2021, when the Crown says the 10-month-old received the fatal injuries.

He is on trial at the High Court in Auckland and has pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder. His lawyers have said he never intended to kill or cause harm.

The Crown says the injuries are completely inconsistent with an accident and must have been caused on purpose.

Over the last few days of evidence the court has heard from multiple medical experts who have opined that Chance’s injuries were not accidental.

On Tuesday afternoon, paediatric ophthalmologist, Dr Justin Mora, who is a child eye specialist gave evidence via a video link from Scandinavia.

Mora told the court he examined baby Chance on December 16 at about 5.30pm.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Boston Wilson has pleaded not guilty to baby Chance’s murder.

He carried out both an external examination of Chance’s eyes, which showed no abnormalities.

But when he looked closer with specialist equipment and took photographs of the eyes, he saw extensive retinal haemorrhaging (bleeding).

“I can confirm these haemorrhages extended right out as far out as I could see right through the peripheral part of the retina,” Mora said.

“There were too many [haemorrhages] to count,” he said.

Some of the bleeding included schisis haemorrhages, which is the splitting of the retina.

The doctor said “fairly massive extreme levels of force” would be needed to cause the schisis haemorrhages.

Schisis haemorrhages are mostly associated with severe injuries such as car accidents.

However, the doctor did say the vigorous shaking of a baby could cause this, but he wasn’t aware of any cases.

Dr Mora also didn’t find it plausible the nature of the bleeding in Chance’s eyes could have occurred from a low-level fall.

Earlier on Tuesday, neuropathologist Professor Colin Smith, gave evidence via a video link from his home in Edinburgh, Scotland.

He reviewed pathologist Dr Kilak Kesha’s findings and looked at pictures of baby Chance’s brain tissue.

Smith concluded that Chance’s injuries were caused by abusive head trauma and not accidental.

“These infants became critically ill immediately at the time of the injury. They’re not going into casualty crying and can be distracted by a lollipop. They’re critically ill immediately,” Smith said.

David White/Stuff Justice Christine Gordon is presiding over the jury trial.

Emergency responders previously told the court baby Chance was not breathing and unresponsive when they arrived.

Smith said the child would have been dying immediately.

“I have never seen an accidental head injury present with this pathology,” Smith said.

“The entire world literature is thousands and thousands of cases and there isn't a single case report.”

Smith said it was “exceptionally rare” for a baby to suffer from a severe head injury following a short fall.

Under cross-examination by Wilson’s lawyer Phil Hamlin, Smith said there was a lot of evidence to support shaking as the cause of the bleeding, but not the skull fracture.

The trial before Justice Christine Gordon and a jury continues.