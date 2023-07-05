Man jailed for masturbating in front of child and women at popular Auckland park

Brendan William Harris, 57, exposed his penis and masturbated in front of people near Mt Albert’s Rocket Park in December 2022.

Warning: This story contains details which may upset some people.

A man has been jailed for 11 months for exposing and playing with his genitals in front of five people, including a child, at a popular Auckland park.

Brendan William Harris, 57, previously pleaded guilty to five charges of committing an indecent act over three days in December 2022.

The offending involved Harris masturbating and exposing his penis in front of five people, including an 8-year-old girl, and making a sexual comment to a 5-year-old girl at or near Mt Albert’s Rocket Park.

The park has a children’s playground and is popular with families.

READ MORE:

* Man charged with indecent acts in Auckland playground, locals urged to speak up



Judge Stephen Bonnar sentenced Harris to 11 months imprisonment at the Auckland District Court on Wednesday.

Harris could be released from prison in days due to time already spent behind bars on remand.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff The offending took place at or near Rocket Park in Mt Albert, a popular playground for families.

He shook his head and squeezed his eyes closed as his offending was read out to him.

“I don’t know why I did what I did,” Harris told the judge. “I apologise.”

The court heard Harris had “deviant sexual impulses”, but did not remember his offending due to his alcohol addiction.

At the time, he was drinking from 7am to 9pm on a daily basis

His lawyer, Timothy Leighton, said Harris was “terrified where alcohol has taken him”. He had taken rehabilitation steps in the past, but was unsuccessful.

“My client has said he is desperate to engage in rehabilitation.”

Judge Bonnar said Harris’ offending had rippled through the Mt Albert community and made people feel unsafe.

In their victim impact statements, the parents of the two child victims cited ongoing distress and fear over the potential future impacts of Harris’ offending against their daughters.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF The court heard Harris suffered from alcohol addiction and was drinking from 7am to 9pm on a daily basis at the time of the offending.

The 18-year-old victim suffered nausea and fatigue as result of the incident.

She blamed herself and wondered what she could have done differently. Bonnar noted that the offending was not her fault.

“The shame should be yours to feel,” he said to Harris.

The other victims felt anxious, less trusting of people and avoided Rocket Park.

“Your offending took place in a public park, which was frequented by young children and their families,” Judge Bonnar said.

“All of the victims were vulnerable.”

According to the summary of facts, the first victim, an 8-year-old girl, was playing at the park on December 8 when an intoxicated Harris walked up to her with his penis exposed.

“Do you want this?” he asked the girl, who immediately fled to an adult as Harris left the park.

On December 19, Harris approached an 18-year-old woman who was sitting on the grass, masturbating as he walked towards her.

The victim “froze with shock” and walked away, however Harris followed and attempted to grab her.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Harris’ victims now avoid Rocket Park as they fear for their safety.

The woman managed to pull away and ran across a road, telling Harris to stay away from her.

The victim pretended to record Harris on her phone to deter him from following her.

He continued to masturbate while looking at her directly.

While the victim was on the phone to police, Harris circled the playground, still masturbating, while in view of around 10 to 20 children aged approximately five and under.

Later that day, a 17-year-old woman encountered Harris near a pathway at the back of the park, where he stood about a metre away from her and began masturbating inside his trousers while looking at her.

Harris followed the victim, who took photos of him as she walked away, before he eventually left in a different direction.

On December 23, the fourth victim, aged 43, was walking to her parked car via Rocket Park when Harris quickly approached her and put his hands down his pants.

Fearing he would expose his genitals, the victim walked into the YMCA building.

It was then the fifth victim, 29, arrived at the YMCA to collect her young child from a holiday programme. She had her 1-year-old son with her in the car.

As she parked, Harris approached her car, exposed his penis and began masturbating.

Given there were children in the area, the woman phoned the YMCA to alert them to Harris, who disappeared behind the building.

Later in the afternoon, the fifth victim, a 5-year-old girl, was cycling home from Rocket Park.

She was about 30m ahead of her father and brother when Harris walked up to her and stood in front of her bike.

“This goes inside of you,” he told the girl before walking away.

Harris has made no comment to the court regarding the charges.