Man charged with murder over death in rural Wairarapa

Officers launched a homicide investigation on June 25 after Jamie Michael Gill was found dead outside an address on Te Kopi Rd in Te Whiti.

A 32-year-old man has been charged with murder over a death in rural Carterton late last month.

The man, already arrested and charged with assault, will appear in Masterton District Court on Thursday.

Police launched a homicide investigation on June 25 after 32-year-old Jamie Michael Gill was found dead outside an address on Te Kopi Rd in Te Whiti.

“Police have now finished our examination of the Te Kopi Street property, and wish to thank the community for their support and patience,” Wairarapa area commander Inspector Scott Miller said.

He said police would still like to hear from anyone with information. They can contact 105, quoting file 230625/1483, or make a report online using “update report”.